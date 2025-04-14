Tampa Bay Rays Gift Four Stadium Seats to Florida Aquarium Amid Renovations

Aerial view of Tropicana Field | Photo by Opakapaka, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Tampa Bay Rays fans in Florida will still have a chance to experience the ballpark nostalgia this year — at the Florida Aquarium.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium is undergoing renovations after its domed roof was torn to shreds during Hurricane Milton last year. While the Rays won’t be play at their home stadium this season, the team has gifted four of its stadium seats to the aquarium. The iconic blue seats will now allow aquarium visitors to interact with stingrays, while sitting in real Rays stadium seats.

The stingrays were a part of the touch tank at Tropicana Field, an experience provided by the aquarium’s partnership with the team. Luckily, the seven cownose stingrays survived the hurricane, and they are now thriving at the aquarium.

The seats will sit atop a square of artificial turf in front of a mural of Rays fans waving golden towels, cheering on the team. Stingray Beach is located on the second floor of the aquarium, offering a hands-on encounter with the stingrays.

Aquarium President and CEO Roger Germann said that “this one-of-its-kind experience is truly a homerun for our guests and allows Rays baseball fans and aquarium stingray enthusiasts to recreate the stadium experience in a unique and fun way.”

“Like the aquarium, Rays baseball is ingrained in our region’s identity, and we’re excited to enhance our partnership by replicating an in-game experience Rays fans have come to love,” Germann said.

This season, the Rays will play at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Earlier this month, the St. Pete City Council voted to approve $22.5 million to replace Tropicana Field’s domed roof. Renovations are expected to be completed in December so the stadium can be repaired in time for the 2026 season.