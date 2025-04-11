The Chainsmokers Announce ‘San Francisco Block Party’

The Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers are hosting a block party in San Francisco this May.

The Chainsmokers Block Party will take place at The Midway on Sunday, May 25. The show, open to ages 21-years-old and over, will kick-off music at 3 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale via the pair’s official website.

This is the latest news for Alex and Drew; the duo is set to headline Taipei’s Riverside Park, the new Brooklyn Mirage, and will return to EDC China this year.

The Chainsmokers have been on an uphill climb since their first breakthrough single ”#Selfie” dropped in 2014. They went on to release chart-topping tracks “Closer ” with Halsey, “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay, and “Who Do You Love” with 5 Seconds of Summer.

The pair last released the LP Summertime Friends in 2023, which featured collaborations with GRACEY, ILLENIUM, Nicky Jam, and more. They also dropped the single “Addicted” with Zerb and Ink last year, which dominated the global charts.