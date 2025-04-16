The Darkness Plot 2025 North American Tour

British rock band The Darkness has announced a brand-new tour, Dreams on Toast, slated to kick off August 29 in Pryor, Oklahoma. The group’s 2025 run will hit venues across the United States and Canada, with the final performance scheduled for November 22 in Denver.

The trek will bring The Darkness to a wide range of stages, including The Pageant in Saint Louis, Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, The NorVa in Norfolk, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles, among others.

💥NORTH AMERICA, PREPARE YOURSELVES!🎸 The Darkness are bringing our dreams of rock ‘n’ roll rampage back to the USA and Canada later this year, and we’re gonna spread it thick on your toast! Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (April 18th). pic.twitter.com/hPQr2IHjPq — The Darkness (@thedarkness) April 15, 2025

Tickets for The Darkness’ Dreams on Toast Tour are set to go on sale Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. More information on ticket availability can be found on the band’s official website at https://www.thedarknesslive.com/. Additionally, fans can find The Darkness Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees.

Formed in 2000, The Darkness soared to fame with their debut album, Permission to Land, which featured the international hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.” Their new tour comes in support of the band’s latest album, Dreams on Toast, which was released on March 28.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Darkness Dreams on Toast Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 08/29 Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds – Pryor, OK 08/30 The Pageant – Saint Louis, MO 08/31 Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN 09/02 Masquerade – Heaven Stage – Atlanta, GA 09/03 Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL 09/05 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA 09/06 The National – Richmond, VA 09/07 Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC 09/09 Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA 09/10 Irving Plaza – New York, NY 09/12 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON 09/13 Elements – Kitchener, ON 09/14 Club Soda – Montréal, QC 09/16 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN 09/17 Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI 09/19 Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN 09/20 The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall – Milwaukee, WI 09/21 Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH 11/07 Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX 11/08 Emo’s – Austin, TX 11/09 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX 11/12 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA 11/13 The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA 11/15 Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID 11/17 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR 11/18 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC 11/19 The Showbox – Seattle, WA 11/21 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT 11/22 Summit – Denver, CO

