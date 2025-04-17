Social Media Sensation The Dogist Reveals ‘An Evening With’ Brief U.S. Run

The Dogist is hitting the road this summer with a new live event series titled “Dog Nation: An Evening With The Dogist,” bringing fans across the country a heartwarming, behind-the-scenes look at life capturing canine charm. The tour will visit 10 U.S. cities in June, blending storytelling, photography, and special guest appearances to celebrate man’s best friend.

The tour kicks off June 3 in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre and continues through major markets including Boston, Austin, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up June 16 in Chicago at Thalia Hall. Several stops will feature special guests such as Taylor Hill and Maggie Lawson, with more appearances to be announced along the way.

I’m so excited to announce my US tour, DOG NATION: An Evening with The Dogist, in partnership with my friends at @LiveNation and @bestfriends! Use Code: ZOOMIES for early access to tickets today only! #dognation #thisdogwillchangeyourlife pic.twitter.com/yEIDN9RKWA — The Dogist (@thedogist) April 16, 2025

Tickets are available now through a special The Dogist presale, beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Additional presales will take place throughout the week ahead of the general public on-sale set for Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Each ticket sold will contribute $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, supporting their mission to end the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the U.S. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees. Visit The Dogist Tickets for more details.

Founded by photographer Elias Weiss Friedman, The Dogist has built a devoted fan base through candid portraits of dogs and the humans who love them. The brand’s Instagram following exceeds 4 million, and the live show promises a touching and humorous glimpse into the stories behind the lens.

The Dogist Dog Nation: An Evening With The Dogist Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Tue, Jun 3 The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY Wed, Jun 4 The Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA Thu, Jun 5 Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA Sat, Jun 7 Emo’s – Austin, TX Sun, Jun 8 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Mon, Jun 9 Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA Wed, Jun 11 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA Thu, Jun 12 The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA Mon, Jun 16 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.