The Killers, Hozier to Headline Bridgeport’s Soundside Music Festival

The Soundside Music Festival is making its return to Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT. Set to take place on September 27-28, the two-day festival will see headlining performances from The Killers and Hozier.

Saturday’s lineup, led by The Killers, will also feature performances from Weezer, DJO, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, Wild Rivers, Hollow Covers, and more.

On Sunday, Hozier will take the stage alongside Vampire Weekend, The Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf, Chelsea Cutler, Gigi Perez, Happy Ending, and additional acts.

In addition to headlining the Soundside Music Festival, Hozier is also set to take the stage at The Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival, Minnesota Yacht Club, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and the inaugural Zootown Music Festival.

Meanwhile, The Killers are also slated to headline the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest and the Riverbeat Festival.

For those looking to secure their spot at Soundside Music Festival, an exclusive SMS presale will take place on Thursday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET with public on-sale then beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

For full festival details, ticket options, and more, visit www.soundsidemusicfestival.com.

Festivalgoers can check out the complete Soundside Music Lineup below:

Soundside Music Festival 2025 Lineup