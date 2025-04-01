The Killers, Hozier to Headline Bridgeport’s Soundside Music Festival

The Killers, Hozier to Headline Bridgeport’s Soundside Music Festival

ConcertsVictoria Drum10 minutes ago

The Soundside Music Festival is making its return to Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT. Set to take place on September 27-28, the two-day festival will see headlining performances from The Killers and Hozier. 

Saturday’s lineup, led by The Killers, will also feature performances from Weezer, DJO, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, Wild Rivers, Hollow Covers, and more.

 On Sunday, Hozier will take the stage alongside Vampire Weekend, The Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf, Chelsea Cutler, Gigi Perez, Happy Ending, and additional acts.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

In addition to headlining the Soundside Music Festival, Hozier is also set to take the stage at The Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival, Minnesota Yacht Club, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and the inaugural Zootown Music Festival. 

| READ: Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025 |

Meanwhile, The Killers are also slated to headline the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, Milwaukee’s Summerfest and the Riverbeat Festival. 

For those looking to secure their spot at Soundside Music Festival, an exclusive SMS presale will take place on Thursday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET with public on-sale then beginning at 11 a.m. ET. 

For full festival details, ticket options, and more, visit www.soundsidemusicfestival.com.

Festivalgoers can check out the complete Soundside Music Lineup below: 

Soundside Music Festival 2025 Lineup

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Guster Brings 'Finn' Cast Onstage at Kennedy Center After Trump-led Venue Cancelled Run

Guster Brings 'Finn' Cast Onstage at Kennedy Center After Trump-led Venue Cancelled Run

Olivia Perreault 12 minutes ago
Read More
Architects Unveil North American Tour In Support of New Record

Architects Unveil North American Tour In Support of New Record

Victoria Drum 34 minutes ago
Read More
REVIEW: Poppy Brings Genre-Bending Vocals to New Haven on 'They're All Around Us' Tour

REVIEW: Poppy Brings Genre-Bending Vocals to New Haven on 'They're All Around Us' Tour

Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago
Read More