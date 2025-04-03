‘The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage’ Tour: Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills 

ConcertsOlivia Perreault18 seconds ago

Music legends Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills are joining forces for a powerful tour this year, titled “The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage.” The tour unites the iconic voices of soul, R&B, and gospel for a celebration of timeless music and enduring legacy, with performances set for cities across the U.S. beginning in May and continuing into the fall.

The tour kicks off May 9 in Las Vegas and includes stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Detroit. After a summer break, the women return to the stage in September for another run of shows, wrapping up on October 5 in Cleveland.

Tickets for May and June performances are already on sale to the public, while tickets for the fall leg — including shows in Greensboro, Newark, and Washington, D.C. — will become available beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time here. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage Tickets for additional options.

With careers that span decades and accolades that include Grammy Awards, platinum albums, and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Khan, LaBelle, Knight, and Mills are each iconic performers in their own right. This tour brings them together for a rare collaborative experience, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see four legendary voices share one stage.

The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
05/09Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV
05/10Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
05/11Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
05/16Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
05/17Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL
05/18Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
05/23CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
05/24Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
05/30United Center – Chicago, IL
05/31Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH
06/01Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN
09/19First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC
09/20State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
09/21FedExForum – Memphis, TN
09/25Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
09/27Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI
09/28Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
10/03Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
10/04Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
10/05Wolstein Center – Cleveland, OH

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Concerts

