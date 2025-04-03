‘The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage’ Tour: Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills 

Music legends Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills are joining forces for a powerful tour this year, titled “The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage.” The tour unites the iconic voices of soul, R&B, and gospel for a celebration of timeless music and enduring legacy, with performances set for cities across the U.S. beginning in May and continuing into the fall.

The tour kicks off May 9 in Las Vegas and includes stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Detroit. After a summer break, the women return to the stage in September for another run of shows, wrapping up on October 5 in Cleveland.

Tickets for May and June performances are already on sale to the public, while tickets for the fall leg — including shows in Greensboro, Newark, and Washington, D.C. — will become available beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time here. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage Tickets for additional options.

With careers that span decades and accolades that include Grammy Awards, platinum albums, and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Khan, LaBelle, Knight, and Mills are each iconic performers in their own right. This tour brings them together for a rare collaborative experience, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see four legendary voices share one stage.

Date Venue and City 05/09 Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV 05/10 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA 05/11 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA 05/16 Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC 05/17 Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL 05/18 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN 05/23 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD 05/24 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY 05/30 United Center – Chicago, IL 05/31 Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH 06/01 Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN 09/19 First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC 09/20 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA 09/21 FedExForum – Memphis, TN 09/25 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ 09/27 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI 09/28 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI 10/03 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC 10/04 Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ 10/05 Wolstein Center – Cleveland, OH

