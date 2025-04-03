‘The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage’ Tour: Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills
Music legends Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills are joining forces for a powerful tour this year, titled “The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage.” The tour unites the iconic voices of soul, R&B, and gospel for a celebration of timeless music and enduring legacy, with performances set for cities across the U.S. beginning in May and continuing into the fall.
The tour kicks off May 9 in Las Vegas and includes stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Detroit. After a summer break, the women return to the stage in September for another run of shows, wrapping up on October 5 in Cleveland.
Tickets for May and June performances are already on sale to the public, while tickets for the fall leg — including shows in Greensboro, Newark, and Washington, D.C. — will become available beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time here. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage Tickets for additional options.
With careers that span decades and accolades that include Grammy Awards, platinum albums, and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Khan, LaBelle, Knight, and Mills are each iconic performers in their own right. This tour brings them together for a rare collaborative experience, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see four legendary voices share one stage.
The Queens: Four Legends, One Stage Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|05/09
|Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV
|05/10
|Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
|05/11
|Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|05/16
|Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
|05/17
|Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL
|05/18
|Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
|05/23
|CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
|05/24
|Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
|05/30
|United Center – Chicago, IL
|05/31
|Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH
|06/01
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN
|09/19
|First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC
|09/20
|State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
|09/21
|FedExForum – Memphis, TN
|09/25
|Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
|09/27
|Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI
|09/28
|Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
|10/03
|Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
|10/04
|Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
|10/05
|Wolstein Center – Cleveland, OH
