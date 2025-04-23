The Used Announce Fall 2025 Leg of 25th Anniversary US Tour

The emo icons of The Used are extending the celebration of their storied career with a second leg of their 25th anniversary U.S. tour. The band will return to cities across the country this fall for a series of multi-night performances, each one spotlighting one of their first three albums in full.

Kicking off October 11 in Anaheim, California, the tour will feature three-night stands in multiple cities, with each night dedicated to one album: The Used, In Love and Death, and Lies for the Liars. Stops include Dallas, Austin, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia before wrapping November 13.

We’re excited to announce a second run of our 25 Year Anniversary Tour! Join us as we celebrate 25 years, playing our first 3 albums in full! 3 nights each city, 1 album per night. pic.twitter.com/LyJtrQs3PP — The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) April 22, 2025

Tickets will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time using the code DANCE. General on-sale begins Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via theused.net. Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the service fees common to other ticketing sites. Visit The Used Tickets for more information.

The Used rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their emotionally charged blend of post-hardcore and alternative rock. Their self-titled debut, along with follow-ups In Love and Death and Lies for the Liars, cemented their place in the alternative scene, delivering both commercial success and cult classic status among fans. This anniversary tour gives long-time listeners a unique opportunity to hear each of these landmark albums performed live in their entirety.

The Used 25th Anniversary US Tour Dates

Date Venue and City October 11 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA * October 12 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA ^ October 14 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA October 22 House of Blues – Dallas, TX * October 23 House of Blues – Dallas, TX ^ October 25 House of Blues – Dallas, TX + October 26 Emo’s – Austin, TX * October 28 Emo’s – Austin, TX ^ October 29 Emo’s – Austin, TX + November 1 Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN * November 2 Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN ^ November 4 Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN November 5 The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI * November 7 The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI ^ November 8 The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI + November 10 Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA * November 12 Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA ^ November 13 Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA +

* = Playing “The Used” | ^ = Playing “In Love and Death” | + = Playing “Lies for the Liars”

