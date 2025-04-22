Ticketera® Earns Guinness World Record for Bad Bunny Residency Sales Innovation

Photo via Ticketera®

Ticketera®, a Puerto Rican ticketing platform, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for its role in the sale of tickets to Bad Bunny’s exclusive residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí. The company distributed over 21,000 unique promo codes in just eight hours through an in-person system, setting a global benchmark for this type of ticket distribution.

The one-day distribution event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. across nine locations in Puerto Rico, led to more than 80,000 tickets being sold—generating over $11 million in sales. Each person verified their residency and received a physical card with a unique code, which granted access to the online sale. The system was designed specifically to prevent bot purchases and ensure access was limited to Puerto Rico residents.

“This achievement is about more than just speed,” said Ticketera® founder Manny Morales. “It’s a global validation of the ingenuity and tech capabilities designed right here in Puerto Rico. Being recognized by Guinness World Records places us on the global stage and reaffirms that Puerto Rico is a place where innovation is born.”

The technology behind this ticketing system includes on-site residency validation and QR code-based distribution, a model currently under review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Morales noted the concept was developed in response to a challenge posed by Bad Bunny’s team to keep sales local, secure, and efficient.

Ticketera®, which was founded in 2016 by Morales, Ricardo Aponte, and Omar Báez, now powers more than 700 events annually and processes over 2 million tickets each year. The company has expanded operations beyond Puerto Rico to the United States and Latin America, aiming to deliver mobile-first, tech-forward solutions that meet the evolving needs of event organizers and fans.

The recognition by Guinness World Records puts Ticketera® in a unique spotlight within the global ticketing industry, highlighting its success in developing secure, consumer-first solutions in an increasingly automated and globalized ticketing landscape.