Numerous Venues Cancel Trapt Shows, Singer Blames ‘Cancel Culture’

The rockers of Trapt are under fire after numerous extreme right-wing comments from singer Chris Taylor Brown have resurfaced, leading to a handful of cancellations on their acoustic tour.

Originally, their ongoing tour was set to kick-off at SideQuest on 44th in Pittsburgh earlier this month, however, the venue dropped the show, and last-minute, Trapt moved the show to The Building for Arts and Culture in North Versailles, Pennsylvania.

Three more shows have also been cancelled by venues. In a since-deleted video, per The PRP, Brown addressed the show cancellations, noting that, “I want to thank all the venues out there — it’s probably about 35 out of like 39 shows that didn’t cave to cancel culture.”

“The couple venues that did in Pittsburgh… You know, they, trolls, they say… they lie about things I said five years ago and the joke I made — I did apologize for that, for my insensitivity, for anybody who was who’s hurt by that,” Brown said. “But, yeah, we moved on. Our fans have moved on. There’s a few people who haven’t, but yeah, we did this show… We were, we were gonna do this show no matter what.”

Trapt was dropped from a 2025 tour with Powerman 5000 this past March, just days after they were announced as an opening act. At the time, Brown criticized the cancellation, noting in a statement that the band “has not spoken about anything other than music for years now.”

The cancellations follow a string of comments made during the COVID era. Brown posted several far-right remarks and pro-MAGA rants. One in particular included a tweet where he seemingly defended statutory rape, which led to the suspension of the band’s Twitter page. He also reportedly invited the “Proud Boys” to a Trapt show in Dallas.

Trapt is set to perform next at the Halftime Sports Bar & Music Venue in Newark, Delaware, followed by an appearance at the inaugural Boardwalk Rock festival in Maryland this May. From there, they’ll stop in cities like Virginia Beach, Milwaukee, and West Hollywood.