Trent Allison Promoted to Senior Director Role at AEG Presents, Expands Oversight in Georgia and Tennessee

AEG Presents has announced the promotion of Trent Allison to Senior Director of Sales & Special Events, expanding his leadership across key venues in Georgia and Tennessee.

The move puts Allison at the helm of special events for The Pinnacle, AEG’s forthcoming flagship venue in Nashville, while maintaining oversight of a prominent group of Georgia venues including The Eastern, Terminal West, Variety Playhouse, and Georgia Theatre.

Based in Nashville, Allison will report to AEG Presents Regional Vice President Mike DuCharme.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue the growth of our special events business in Georgia while growing my role in Nashville’s dynamic special events market at The Pinnacle,” Allison said. “From award shows and livestreams to corporate events and everything in between, a cornerstone of my approach is hosting impactful community events that resonate and create lasting connections.”

Allison brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and more than a decade in sales management. He played a key role in the 2013 launch of Terminal West in Atlanta and helped expand AEG Presents’ Georgia footprint with the opening of The Eastern in 2021. DuCharme praised Allison’s record of leadership, calling him “a seasoned sales leader with a vibrant, results-driven approach to building revenue, forging strategic partnerships, and leading high-performing teams.”

As part of the promotion, AEG also announced internal moves within its Georgia operations. Margarita Rios will step into Allison’s former role as Director of Sales, while Dell Ressl has been promoted to Sales & Operations Manager. Both will report directly to Allison.

AEG Presents Special Event Venues operates more than 50 venues across the country, offering state-of-the-art amenities and support services for a wide range of event types. The company continues to position itself as a major player in the live entertainment and special events industry, with Allison set to lead growth efforts in two of its most vibrant regional markets.