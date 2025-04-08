U.S. Likely to Host 2031 Women’s World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup in 2012 | Photo by Ilgar Jafarov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The United States is expected to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup, followed by the United Kingdom in 2035, with no bidding competitions in their way.

According to FIFA, a formal vote will take place next year regarding both the U.S. and U.K. bids for their respective competitions, as the U.S. is the only country interested in the 2031 tournament and the U.K. is the sole bidder for 2035. While China was previously interested in the 2031 Cup, FIFA said that it would only take bids from Concacaf and African nations.

English FA CEO Mark Bullingham noted in a statement that “we are honored to be the sole bidder for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035.”

“Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special,” Bullingham said. “The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year.”

This will mark the first time the Women’s World Cup will be hosted in the U.S. since 2003, followed consecutively after hosting the 1999 tournament.

The Women’s World Cup is set to hold its next tournament in 2027 in Brazil with 32 teams — which recently expanded from 24 teams. In 2031, that number will rise again to 48 teams. Both the 2027 and 2031 tournaments will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.