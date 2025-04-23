We Came As Romans Unveil 2025 North American Tour

Metalcore heavyweights We Came As Romans have unveiled their “Bad Luck” Tour, with stops in North America and Europe across late summer and early fall 2025.

The trek kicks off July 22 in Toronto and heads through major U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago before wrapping in mid-August. The band will then take the show to Europe, starting in London on September 26 and concluding October 15 in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg.

The North American leg features special guests After the Burial, Currents, and Johnny Booth on all dates, while European dates include Brand of Sacrifice on the bill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W E C A M E A S R O M A N S (@wecameasromans)

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time using the code “DANCE,” and general ticket sales open Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Additional details and ticket information are available at wcarband.com.

Fans can also find We Came As Romans Tickets on the resale marketplace through Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the typical service fees.

We Came As Romans emerged from the Detroit-area metalcore scene in the mid-2000s, rapidly gaining a dedicated following for their driving instrumentation and impactful lyrics. The “Bad Luck” Tour promises a high-energy set spanning the band’s career, complete with fan favorites and fresh material.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

We Came As Romans Bad Luck Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 07/22 Rebel – Toronto, ON * 07/24 Palladium Times Square – New York, NY * 07/25 The Palladium – Worcester, MA * 07/26 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA * 07/27 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD * 07/29 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA * 07/30 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC * 08/01 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA * 08/04 House of Blues – Houston, TX * 08/05 House of Blues – Dallas, TX * 08/06 Emo’s – Austin, TX * 08/09 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA * 08/10 Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA * 08/12 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR * 08/13 Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA * 08/15 The Union – Salt Lake City, UT * 08/16 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO * 08/17 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO * 08/19 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO * 08/20 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN * 08/22 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL * 08/23 The Fillmore – Detroit, MI * 09/26 Electric Brixton – London, UK ^ 09/27 Club Academy – Manchester, UK ^ 09/28 SWX – Bristol, UK ^ 09/30 013 – Tilburg, NL ^ 10/01 Le Trabendo – Paris, FR ^ 10/03 Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, DE ^ 10/04 Essigfabrik – Cologne, DE ^ 10/06 Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, DE ^ 10/07 Palác Akropolis – Prague, CZ ^ 10/08 Dürer Kert – Budapest, HU ^ 10/09 Simm City – Vienna, AT ^ 10/11 Dynamo – Zurich, CH ^ 10/12 Garage – Saarbrücken, DE ^ 10/13 Theaterfabrik – Munich, DE ^ 10/15 Rockhal – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU ^

* = w/ After the Burial, Currents, and Johnny Booth

^ = w/ Brand of Sacrifice

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

“`