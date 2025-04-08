Weezevent Expands European Presence With Kaboodle, Weeztix Integration

Weezevent has announced the addition of UK-based Kaboodle and Netherlands-based Weeztix (formerly Eventix) to its group, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy across Europe. The move strengthens Weezevent’s position as a leading independent event technology provider on the continent, enhancing its offerings in ticketing, cashless payments, and event operations.

With more than 150 million tickets processed for over 500,000 event organizers in 30 countries, Weezevent is already a major player in the live events industry. The integration of Kaboodle and Weeztix will bolster its capabilities in both self-service and customized ticketing solutions, as well as access control, staff management, and accreditation tools.

Kaboodle and Weeztix will maintain their current operations and leadership structures, ensuring service continuity for existing clients while gaining access to new technology and resources through the Weezevent network.

“We’ve built a model where event promoters fully own their business, data, and fan experiences,” said Pierre-Henri Deballon, CEO of Weezevent. “Our mission is to provide the best tools and solutions to achieve this, and welcoming Kaboodle and Weeztix marks a turning point in that journey.”

Weezevent’s cashless solution, already implemented at over 350 festivals, is also set to expand into new markets. The company says this growth will allow more event organizers to streamline on-site operations, boost revenue, and enhance the overall attendee experience.

Kaboodle Founder and Chairman Gareth Cooper noted the benefits for clients, saying, “After growing from a startup to a business transacting millions of tickets, we can now offer clients a much broader service, from cashless to access control, to help them increase their sales and revenue per attendee.”

Weeztix CEO Joost Aanen added, “Teaming up with the Weezevent group allows us to create a strong partnership that expands our services and unlocks new opportunities throughout Europe.”

With more than 260 employees across Europe and Canada—including 65 in the UK and 40 in the Netherlands—Weezevent says it will continue to focus on delivering localized, hands-on support for organizers of events of all sizes.