‘WrestleMania After Dark’ to Take Place at LIV, LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The inaugural “WrestleMania After Dark,” dubbed an “electrifying experience like never before,” will take place across WrestleMania 41 weekend at LIV and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“WrestleMania After Dark” is set to take place from Thursday, April 17 through Sunday, April 20, featuring musical performances, appearances from WWE Superstars, and interactive activations throughout the weekend.

A full schedule can be found below:

WWE WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Schedule

Thursday, April 17: WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner and Launch Party at LIV

Welcome Dinner: 8:00pm-10:30pm. Official Launch Party: 10:30pm-4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio

Performances from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE

Welcome Dinner by Komodo: Kick off WrestleMania 41 with an exclusive WWE event at LIV with dinner by Komodo – featuring delicious takes on Southeast Asian dishes such as American Wagyu Tenderloin, Peking Duck, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Chicken Skewers, Plank Roasted Salmon, Salmon Tacos, Mushroom Tacos, Sushi Rolls, and an open bar experience.

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $49.99

Friday, April 18: WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV

WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan

Performances from Metro Boomin and DJ IRIE

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Saturday, April 19: WrestleMania After Dark at LIV

WrestleMania After Dark at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Performances from Machine Gun Kelly and DJ IRIE

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Sunday, April 20: Gronk Beach – WrestleMania After Dark Edition at LIV Beach

Gronk Beach at LIV Beach will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Overview: Former WWE 24/7 Champion and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski is bringing his ultimate beach party Gronk Beach to WrestleMania. With a sold-out track record at Big Game Weekend and past artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Flo Rida, and Lil Jon, plus appearances from Lizzo, Bill Belichick, Travis Kelce, Russell Westbrook, and more, Gronk Beach has grown into one of America’s most viral musical festivals

Appearances from WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton

Performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ Irie

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Individual “WrestleMania After Dark” tickets start at $49.99, with Weekend Combo Passes going for $199.99 here. VIP Tickets and VIP Table options are also available.

Earlier this year, WWE revealed that WWE World — an immersive experience presented by Fanatics Events — will return to this year’s WrestleMania 41. WWE World will offer immersive experiences including a central main stage — showcasing roundtable discussions with top WWE superstars — as well as live memorabilia and podcast recordings.

Exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions, and meet-and-greets will also take place with WWE Superstars and Legends. An immersive exhibit will also be available for viewing, honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.”

