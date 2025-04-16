ZZ Top Add 2025 North American Tour Dates

ZZ Top are adding new shows to their 2025 Elevation Tour. The blues‑rock titans will launch the newly announced leg in June.

The band is currently gearing up for their upcoming performance on April 26 in North Bendigo, Australia, before winding through New Zealand and Canada and ultimately storming U.S. amphitheaters and casinos through early September.

The itinerary packs more than 40 stops, from arena gigs in Adelaide and Auckland to iconic outdoor venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Mountain Winery in California. It marks the band’s most ambitious run since bassist Dusty Hill’s passing in 2021, with longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis now holding down the low end alongside Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

Tickets for the second‑leg additions roll out this week: a Live Nation presale begins Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. local time (code DANCE), while the general on‑sale opens Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

Previously announced dates are already on sale. Full ticketing details can be found at ZZTop.com. Fans can also score seats on the secondary market through Ticket Club, where members avoid service fees—browse at ZZ Top Tickets.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

ZZ Top Elevation Tour Dates

Date (2025) Venue — City/Country Apr 26 Bendigo Jockey Club — North Bendigo, AU Apr 27 Mornington Racecourse — Mornington, AU Apr 29 AEC Arena — Adelaide, AU May 1 Langley Park — Perth, AU May 3 Roche Estate — Hunter Valley, AU May 4 Stuart Park — Wollongong, AU May 7 Margaret Court Arena — Melbourne, AU May 10 Sandstone Point Hotel — Brisbane, AU May 11 Sandstone Point Hotel — Brisbane, AU May 13 ICC Sydney Theatre — Sydney, AU May 17 Spark Arena — Auckland, NZ May 18 TSB Bank Arena — Wellington, NZ Jun 1 Save‑On‑Foods Memorial Centre — Victoria, BC Jun 3 Prospera Place — Kelowna, BC Jun 4 Grey Eagle Resort and Casino — Tsuut’ina, AB Jun 6 River Cree Resort & Casino — Enoch, AB Jun 7 SaskTel Centre — Saskatoon, SK Jun 8 Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, MB Jun 10 Bluestone Amphitheater — Moorhead, MN Jun 12 The Ledge – Waite Park Amphitheater — Waite Park, MN Jun 13 Black Bear Casino Resort — Carlton, MN Jun 14 Rhythm City Casino — Davenport, IA Jun 18 Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum — Windsor, ON Jun 20 Pickering Casino Resort — Pickering, ON Jun 21 Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto — Toronto, ON Jun 22 FirstOntario Centre — Hamilton, ON Jun 25 Place Bell — Laval, QC Jun 26 Agora Du Port De Québec — Québec City, QC Jun 27 Casino New Brunswick – The Centre — Moncton, NB Aug 1 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Buffalo Chip Campground) — Sturgis, SD Aug 2 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Sioux City, IA Aug 4 Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO Aug 6 Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts — Salina, KS Aug 7 Washington Town & Country Fair — Washington, MO Aug 8 Ashley for the Arts — Arcadia, WI Aug 10 Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater — Lincoln, NE Aug 13 Red Butte Garden — Salt Lake City, UT Aug 14 Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre — Pocatello, ID Aug 17 Cuthbert Amphitheatre — Eugene, OR Aug 22 Great Canadian Casino Vancouver — Coquitlam, BC Aug 23 River Rock Casino Resort — Richmond, BC Aug 24 Muckleshoot Casino Resort — Auburn, WA Aug 26 Edgefield Amphitheater — Troutdale, OR Aug 28 The Mountain Winery — Saratoga, CA Aug 29 Ironstone Amphitheater — Murphys, CA Aug 30 OC Fair & Event Center — Costa Mesa, CA Sep 3 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center — Midland, TX

Links above direct to the artist’s official site for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one‑year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”