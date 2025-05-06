Adam Lambert Joins Hollywood Bowl’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Concert Cast

The Hollywood Bowl has announced the latest addition to its summer concert staging of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Adam Lambert will join the cast as Judas, appearing opposite previously announced Cynthia Erivo, who will star in the title role, portraying Jesus.

The limited-run production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock musical is scheduled for August 1 to 3 at the Los Angeles outdoor venue. Lambert recently made his Broadway debut as the Emcee in the current revival of “Cabaret.” His performance in that production was widely praised, and his upcoming turn as Judas marks his latest venture into musical theatre.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, with musical direction by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by The Telsey Office, with additional performers to be announced at a later date. The concert is being produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

Originally released as a concept album in 1970, “Jesus Christ Superstar” premiered on Broadway in 1971 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. The show has seen several major revivals and adaptations since, including Norman Jewison’s 1973 film and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018.

The upcoming concert continues the Hollywood Bowl’s tradition of staging large-scale musical productions featuring notable names from both stage and screen. In recent years, the venue has presented productions of “Kinky Boots,” “A Chorus Line,” “Les Misérables,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Hairspray,” among others.

Ticket and event information for “Jesus Christ Superstar” and other Hollywood Bowl performances can be found at HollywoodBowl.com.