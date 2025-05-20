AEG Presents Promotes Joe Jaeger to VP Role in Global Partnerships Division

Joe Jaeger | Photo by Parker Harris via AEG Presents

AEG Presents has announced the promotion of Joe Jaeger to Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Strategy within the company’s Global Partnerships division.

Jaeger, who has been with AEG Presents for seven years, will continue leading the marketing team while expanding his responsibilities to include strategic development initiatives across the company’s extensive live music portfolio. He will remain based in Los Angeles and continue reporting to Alexandra McArthur, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at AEG Presents.

“Joe has consistently brought strategic thinking, creativity, and a strong understanding of how to connect brands with live music fans,” McArthur said. “He’s been instrumental in driving growth across our platforms, and I’m excited to see him step into this expanded leadership role.”

Over the years, Jaeger has helped drive marketing and brand partnership efforts for several high-profile events and venues, including Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival and Portola, as well as AEG Presents-affiliated venues across the country.

Before joining AEG Presents, Jaeger spent nearly four years at iHeartMedia in New York City, where he focused on national live events within the company’s marketing solutions division. His earlier career included roles at Fiur Productions and MTV’s Integrated Marketing division, where he helped shape branded content and sponsorship strategies for music-focused programming.

“AEG Presents has built an incredible ecosystem of festivals and venues, and I’m excited to continue developing meaningful, forward-thinking partnerships that elevate both the fan experience and our brand relationships,” Jaeger said in a statement.

AEG Presents is a subsidiary of AEG and one of the world’s largest live entertainment companies, producing tours, festivals, and venue operations worldwide.