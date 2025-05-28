Airbnb, Live Nation Launch Global Fan Experience Partnership at Lollapalooza Festivals

DJ Bunt Airbnb Experience | Credit: Wendy Huynh via Airbnb

Airbnb is taking its travel experience offerings to the global music stage, announcing a new partnership with Live Nation to deliver immersive fan-focused experiences at Lollapalooza festivals around the world. The collaboration will debut at Lollapalooza Berlin, taking place July 12-13, and expand to events in Chicago, São Paulo, and Mumbai later this year.

Through this first-of-its-kind global live music partnership, Airbnb will provide curated Airbnb Experiences that give festivalgoers unprecedented access to artists and behind-the-scenes activities. Highlights include intimate performances, backstage tours, and educational sessions like concert photography tutorials hosted by professionals.

“More and more guests are choosing Airbnb for big events, including concerts and festivals, because Airbnb can bring you as close to the action as possible,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in a press release. “With our new partnership with Lollapalooza, guests can Airbnb more than an Airbnb — they can unlock once-of-a-lifetime Experiences, rooted in the magic of live music.”

The experience lineup kicks off in Berlin with an exclusive post-show event and private performance by German DJ and producer BUNT., offered at a secret location on the festival grounds. Bookings for the BUNT. experience go live on June 5.

In addition to artist-hosted events, guests will have access to an on-site Airbnb lounge at select festivals, further blending music, hospitality, and immersive travel. The offerings will continue later this summer at Lollapalooza Chicago (July 31–August 3) and extend to The Town 2025 in São Paulo, Lollapalooza India, and Lollapalooza Brasil.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino emphasized the global nature of the fanbase driving the partnership, noting in a statement that “fans are traveling the world to see the artists they love, and festivals like Lollapalooza are leading that demand.”

“Partnering with Airbnb helps us make those trips even more memorable for fans, connecting them to the culture and community around the music that makes each festival unforgettable,” Rapino said.

Airbnb reports that over 70% of travelers book activities as part of their trips, according to a recent survey. The Lollapalooza rollout aligns with the company’s launch of Airbnb Originals, a refreshed set of experiences hosted by influential figures and designed to elevate travel through storytelling, education, and creativity.

International attendance underscores the festival’s global draw: Airbnb and Live Nation cite that 75% of Berlin attendees come from outside the city, along with 65% in São Paulo, 57% in Mumbai, and 50% in Chicago.

The partnership marks a strategic expansion for both Airbnb and Live Nation, tapping into the booming demand for experiential travel and blending it with the energy of live music.

More details and bookings can be found at airbnb.com/lollaberlin2025.