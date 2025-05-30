Aminé Unveils Fall North America, the United Kingdom and Europe Tour

Hip-hop favorite Aminé is heading back on the road with the announcement of his Tour de Dance. The global trek kicks off in September and will take the rapper across North America and Europe through the end of the year.

The tour begins September 13 in Aminé’s hometown of Portland, Oregon, with a two-night stint at The Best Day Ever Festival before continuing through major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Chicago. In late November, the European leg launches in Dublin, Ireland, with shows scheduled across Belgium, France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia before wrapping up December 21 in Stockholm, Sweden.

General ticket sales begin Friday, May 30 at 9 a.m. local time via the artist’s official website, aminemusic.com. Fans can also secure seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save money by skipping the service fees—check availability at Aminé Tickets.

Aminé rose to fame with his breakout hit “Caroline” and has since continued to chart a unique path through hip-hop and pop. Known for his animated style and genre-bending creativity, the rapper’s live shows reflect his infectious personality and dynamic stage presence.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Aminé Tour de Dance Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 9/13 The Best Day Ever Festival – Portland, OR 9/14 The Best Day Ever Festival – Portland, OR 9/16 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA 9/18 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA 9/19 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA 9/20 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA 9/23 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA 9/24 Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA 9/25 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ 9/27 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO 9/29 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX 9/30 ACL Live – Moody Theater – Austin, TX 10/2 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN 10/3 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA 10/5 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage – New York, NY 10/6 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA 10/7 Echostage – Washington, DC 10/8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA 10/10 HISTORY – Toronto, ON 10/11 HISTORY – Toronto, ON 10/12 MTELUS – Montreal, QC 10/14 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL 10/16 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI 10/18 The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI 10/19 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN 11/24 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, IE 11/28 De Roma – Antwerp, BE 11/30 Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR 12/2 O2 Ritz Manchester – Manchester, UK 12/3 O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK 12/5 Komplex 457 – Zurich, CH 12/7 Progresja – Warsaw, PL 12/9 ZOOM Frankfurt – Frankfurt, DE 12/10 Große Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, DE 12/11 den Atelier – Luxembourg, LU 12/12 Melkweg Max – Amsterdam, NL 12/14 Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE 12/15 Melkweg Max – Amsterdam, NL 12/16 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE 12/19 Falkonersalen – Copenhagen, DK 12/21 Fållan – Stockholm, SE

