Andrew Spencer Named Chief Operating Officer of AEG Presents Europe

Andrew Spencer | Photo courtesy AEG Presents

AEG Presents has appointed Andrew Spencer as Chief Operating Officer for its European operations, as the company looks to strengthen its strategic position and drive regional growth across the continent.

Spencer will relocate from Australia to London this summer to assume the role, reporting directly to Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific. In his new position, Spencer will oversee the company’s operational strategy across Europe, focusing on alignment and expansion initiatives.

“Spence is a proven leader with a sharp strategic mind and a deep understanding of the live entertainment business,” Wilkes said. “We’ve built a strong working relationship over many years, and he has been instrumental in the success of our Australia and New Zealand operations. I’m excited to continue that partnership as we expand our footprint across Europe — there’s no one better suited to help shape our next chapter.”

Spencer’s move comes after a successful tenure at Frontier Touring, one of Australia’s top concert promotion companies, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. At Frontier, he managed a diverse portfolio including international touring, festivals, and venues, while leading strategic planning, finance, and business development efforts.

Before that, Spencer was COO of independent promoter Chugg Entertainment. He played a key role in integrating Chugg into Frontier following its acquisition in 2019—the same year Frontier entered a joint venture with AEG Presents. Since then, Spencer has contributed to a range of strategic projects, including investments in Liberty Hall and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, as well as Playbill Group, a global theatrical and sports merchandise business. He also supported the rollout of AXS ticketing in the Australian market.

“I’m super excited to join Adam and the AEG Presents team in Europe to help drive expansion across the region,” Spencer said. “The opportunities with our current and future partners are vast. I’m proud to have been a part of the broad Frontier team in Australia, and they are well placed for continued success across the live industry.”

Spencer’s appointment reflects AEG’s ongoing commitment to global growth in the live entertainment sector, particularly as European markets continue to rebound from pandemic-related disruptions.