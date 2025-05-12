Aston Villa, Oak View Group Partner to Launch New Birmingham Venue

Premier League club Aston Villa has announced a new partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) to launch The Warehouse, a state-of-the-art live entertainment venue set to open adjacent to Villa Park in December 2025.

The 3,500-capacity venue will be built inside a former training warehouse and is expected to host concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events, including boxing, as well as serve as a matchday destination for Villa fans. This marks the first time a Premier League football club has developed a purpose-built music venue alongside its stadium, positioning The Warehouse as a landmark addition to Birmingham’s cultural scene.

Aston Villa President of Business Operations Chris Heck called the project “another exciting chapter” in the club’s evolution.

“This new venue will provide Birmingham with a first-class space for live entertainment and significantly enhance the matchday experience for our fans,” Heck said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Oak View Group, whose credentials in building and managing world-class venues are second to none.”

OVG, which operates the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena in Manchester and has a growing portfolio of venues worldwide, will oversee programming and operations for The Warehouse. The group is tasked with bringing top-tier musical acts to the venue and securing a naming rights partner.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a historic and forward-thinking football club,” said Rebecca Kane Burton, EVP of Venue Management at OVG. “The Warehouse will be a jewel in Birmingham’s cultural crown and a benchmark for future collaborations between sport and live entertainment.”

The development aligns with Aston Villa’s broader plans to invest in the Villa Park area, enhancing both its economic impact and year-round appeal. The club says the venue will unlock new commercial opportunities while reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and fan experience.