Billie Eilish Expands ‘Hit Me Hard & Soft’ Tour With New U.S. and Tokyo Shows

Billie Eilish has announced a new round of tour dates, expanding her “Hit Me Hard & Soft” tour with a series of additional U.S. performances and two new shows in Tokyo.

The singer-songwriter confirmed the news on social media featuring the extended tour schedule. “heard you wanted more shows :pppp

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!!”

The first leg of the tour followed the release of Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard & Soft, which debuted on May 17, 2024. The album has fueled a months-long global tour that began in North America last fall and has since included stops in Australia and Europe. Eilish is currently performing overseas, with the European leg of the tour having kicked off in Stockholm on April 23.

The expanded tour schedule arrives eight months after Eilish first launched the “Hit Me Hard & Soft” tour in September 2024, shortly after the album’s release.

Before returning to the U.S., Eilish will perform two nights at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on August 16 and 17. The tour will then resume in the United States on October 11 with a three-night run in Miami. From there, the itinerary includes stops in major markets such as Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York City, New Orleans, Houston, and Phoenix. The newly announced leg will conclude in San Francisco, where Eilish is scheduled to perform two consecutive nights at the Chase Center.

In the US, a presale for the newly announced dates will begin on May 20, with the general public on-sale scheduled for May 22. In Japan, presale access will open on May 22.

Fans who have registered for presale notifications will receive further details via email ahead of the sale dates. Additionally, American Express card members will have early access to a limited allotment of tickets by using their Amex card for purchase.

For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, fans can visit Billie Eilish’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

05-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

05-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-01 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

06-03 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

06-04 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

06-06 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

06-08 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

06-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena

06-11 Paris, France – Accor Arena

06-14 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

06-15 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07-08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07-10 London, England – The O2

07-11 London, England – The O2

07-13 London, England – The O2

07-14 London, England – The O2

07-16 London, England – The O2

07-17 London, England – The O2

07-19 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-22 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-23 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07-26 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

07-27 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

08-16 Saitama, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

08-17 Saitama, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

10-09 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-11 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-12 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-14 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10-16 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10-17 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10-19 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-25 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

10-26 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

11-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11-08 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11-10 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

11-11 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

11-13 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

11-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

11-18 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

11-19 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

11-22 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11-23 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center