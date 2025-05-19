Billie Eilish Expands ‘Hit Me Hard & Soft’ Tour With New U.S. and Tokyo Shows
Billie Eilish has announced a new round of tour dates, expanding her “Hit Me Hard & Soft” tour with a series of additional U.S. performances and two new shows in Tokyo.
The singer-songwriter confirmed the news on social media featuring the extended tour schedule. “heard you wanted more shows :pppp
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!!”
The first leg of the tour followed the release of Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard & Soft, which debuted on May 17, 2024. The album has fueled a months-long global tour that began in North America last fall and has since included stops in Australia and Europe. Eilish is currently performing overseas, with the European leg of the tour having kicked off in Stockholm on April 23.
The expanded tour schedule arrives eight months after Eilish first launched the “Hit Me Hard & Soft” tour in September 2024, shortly after the album’s release.
Before returning to the U.S., Eilish will perform two nights at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on August 16 and 17. The tour will then resume in the United States on October 11 with a three-night run in Miami. From there, the itinerary includes stops in major markets such as Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York City, New Orleans, Houston, and Phoenix. The newly announced leg will conclude in San Francisco, where Eilish is scheduled to perform two consecutive nights at the Chase Center.
In the US, a presale for the newly announced dates will begin on May 20, with the general public on-sale scheduled for May 22. In Japan, presale access will open on May 22.
Fans who have registered for presale notifications will receive further details via email ahead of the sale dates. Additionally, American Express card members will have early access to a limited allotment of tickets by using their Amex card for purchase.
For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, fans can visit Billie Eilish’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates
05-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
05-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06-01 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
06-03 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
06-04 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
06-06 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
06-08 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
06-10 Paris, France – Accor Arena
06-11 Paris, France – Accor Arena
06-14 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
06-15 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07-08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07-10 London, England – The O2
07-11 London, England – The O2
07-13 London, England – The O2
07-14 London, England – The O2
07-16 London, England – The O2
07-17 London, England – The O2
07-19 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-22 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-23 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07-26 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
07-27 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
08-16 Saitama, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
08-17 Saitama, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
10-09 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10-11 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10-12 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10-14 Orlando, FL – Kia Center
10-16 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
10-17 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
10-19 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-25 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena
10-26 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena
11-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
11-08 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
11-10 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
11-11 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
11-13 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
11-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
11-18 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
11-19 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
11-22 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11-23 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center