Blood Incantation Reveals the ‘Absolute Else Tour’ Across North America, Europe
Progressive death metal band Blood Incantation has unveiled a sprawling itinerary for their 2025 Absolute Else Tour, which will feature a series of U.S. dates this summer followed by an extensive run through Europe in the fall.
The tour features a diverse roster of support acts across select dates, including Krallice, Pallbearer, Oranssi Pazuzu, Cynic, Steve Roach, and more, promising a boundary-pushing live experience that aligns with the band’s cosmic sonic themes.
The Absolute Else Tour kicks off July 12 in Pelham, Tennessee, with shows across North America including stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Portland before concluding the summer leg in San Francisco on August 7. Blood Incantation then heads overseas in October for European dates in cities including Bristol, Dublin, London, Istanbul, and Lisbon. Notably, select dates will feature a special performance of their ambient release, Timewave Zero.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select North American dates begins Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. General public on-sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Blood Incantation’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save on service fees. Visit Blood Incantation Tickets for more.
Blood Incantation has built a reputation for their fusion of technical death metal with ambient and psychedelic influences, particularly with their critically acclaimed albums Hidden History of the Human Race and Starspawn. Their ambitious live performances and conceptual themes have earned them a devoted global following, and this upcoming tour promises to showcase both their heavier and more experimental sonic dimensions.
Find Blood Incantation’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Blood Incantation Absolute Else Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|07/12
|The Caverns – Pelham, TN
|Tickets
|07/14
|The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
|Tickets
|07/15
|The Roxy – Lakewood, OH
|Tickets
|07/17
|Bohemian National Cemetery – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|07/18
|Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|07/19
|Spirit – Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|07/21
|Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO
|Tickets
|07/22
|Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS
|Tickets
|07/23
|The Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|07/26
|Fire In The Mountains – Black Feet Nation, MT
|Tickets
|07/27
|Fire In The Mountains – Black Feet Nation, MT
|Tickets
|07/29
|Union Hall – Edmonton, AB
|Tickets
|07/30
|The Palace Theater – Calgary, AB
|Tickets
|08/01
|Temple Theatre Ballroom – Tacoma, WA
|Tickets
|08/02
|Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA
|Tickets
|08/03
|Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
|Tickets
|08/06
|The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|08/07
|The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|10/06
|SWX – Bristol, UK
|Tickets
|10/07
|The Academy – Dublin, IE
|Tickets
|10/08
|Albert Hall – Greater Manchester, UK
|Tickets
|10/09
|Garage – Glasgow, UK
|Tickets
|10/10
|O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK
|Tickets
|10/11
|Soulcrusher Festival – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL
|Tickets
|10/12
|Batschkapp – Frankfurt am Main, DE
|Tickets
|10/14
|IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş – Istanbul, TR
|Tickets
|10/16
|Floyd @ Live Music Venue – Athens, GR
|Tickets
|10/18
|Amplifest Sessions – Music Station – Lisboa, PT
|Tickets
