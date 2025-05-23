Ticketnews Ads
Blood Incantation Reveals the ‘Absolute Else Tour’ Across North America, Europe

Blood Incantation Reveals the ‘Absolute Else Tour’ Across North America, Europe

ConcertsOlivia Perreault19 seconds ago

Progressive death metal band Blood Incantation has unveiled a sprawling itinerary for their 2025 Absolute Else Tour, which will feature a series of U.S. dates this summer followed by an extensive run through Europe in the fall.

The tour features a diverse roster of support acts across select dates, including Krallice, Pallbearer, Oranssi Pazuzu, Cynic, Steve Roach, and more, promising a boundary-pushing live experience that aligns with the band’s cosmic sonic themes.


The Absolute Else Tour kicks off July 12 in Pelham, Tennessee, with shows across North America including stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Portland before concluding the summer leg in San Francisco on August 7. Blood Incantation then heads overseas in October for European dates in cities including Bristol, Dublin, London, Istanbul, and Lisbon. Notably, select dates will feature a special performance of their ambient release, Timewave Zero.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select North American dates begins Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. General public on-sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Blood Incantation’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save on service fees. Visit Blood Incantation Tickets for more.

Blood Incantation has built a reputation for their fusion of technical death metal with ambient and psychedelic influences, particularly with their critically acclaimed albums Hidden History of the Human Race and Starspawn. Their ambitious live performances and conceptual themes have earned them a devoted global following, and this upcoming tour promises to showcase both their heavier and more experimental sonic dimensions.

Find Blood Incantation’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Blood Incantation Absolute Else Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
07/12 The Caverns – Pelham, TN Tickets
07/14 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD Tickets
07/15 The Roxy – Lakewood, OH Tickets
07/17 Bohemian National Cemetery – Chicago, IL Tickets
07/18 Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN Tickets
07/19 Spirit – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets
07/21 Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO Tickets
07/22 Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS Tickets
07/23 The Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN Tickets
07/26 Fire In The Mountains – Black Feet Nation, MT Tickets
07/27 Fire In The Mountains – Black Feet Nation, MT Tickets
07/29 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB Tickets
07/30 The Palace Theater – Calgary, AB Tickets
08/01 Temple Theatre Ballroom – Tacoma, WA Tickets
08/02 Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA Tickets
08/03 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR Tickets
08/06 The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA Tickets
08/07 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Tickets
10/06 SWX – Bristol, UK Tickets
10/07 The Academy – Dublin, IE Tickets
10/08 Albert Hall – Greater Manchester, UK Tickets
10/09 Garage – Glasgow, UK Tickets
10/10 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK Tickets
10/11 Soulcrusher Festival – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL Tickets
10/12 Batschkapp – Frankfurt am Main, DE Tickets
10/14 IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş – Istanbul, TR Tickets
10/16 Floyd @ Live Music Venue – Athens, GR Tickets
10/18 Amplifest Sessions – Music Station – Lisboa, PT Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Dream Theater Announces ‘Parasomnia’ 2025 Fall Tour 

Dream Theater Announces ‘Parasomnia’ 2025 Fall Tour 

Victoria Drum 47 minutes ago
Read More
'Rock Hard, Vacation Harder': ShipRocked Reveals 2026 Cruise Lineup

'Rock Hard, Vacation Harder': ShipRocked Reveals 2026 Cruise Lineup

Olivia Perreault 17 hours ago
Read More
Passion Pit Plots 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Passion Pit Plots 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Olivia Perreault 18 hours ago
Read More