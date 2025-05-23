Blood Incantation Reveals the ‘Absolute Else Tour’ Across North America, Europe

Progressive death metal band Blood Incantation has unveiled a sprawling itinerary for their 2025 Absolute Else Tour, which will feature a series of U.S. dates this summer followed by an extensive run through Europe in the fall.

The tour features a diverse roster of support acts across select dates, including Krallice, Pallbearer, Oranssi Pazuzu, Cynic, Steve Roach, and more, promising a boundary-pushing live experience that aligns with the band’s cosmic sonic themes.

The Absolute Else Tour kicks off July 12 in Pelham, Tennessee, with shows across North America including stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Portland before concluding the summer leg in San Francisco on August 7. Blood Incantation then heads overseas in October for European dates in cities including Bristol, Dublin, London, Istanbul, and Lisbon. Notably, select dates will feature a special performance of their ambient release, Timewave Zero.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select North American dates begins Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. General public on-sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Blood Incantation’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save on service fees. Visit Blood Incantation Tickets for more.

Blood Incantation has built a reputation for their fusion of technical death metal with ambient and psychedelic influences, particularly with their critically acclaimed albums Hidden History of the Human Race and Starspawn. Their ambitious live performances and conceptual themes have earned them a devoted global following, and this upcoming tour promises to showcase both their heavier and more experimental sonic dimensions.

Find Blood Incantation’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Blood Incantation Absolute Else Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 07/12 The Caverns – Pelham, TN Tickets 07/14 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD Tickets 07/15 The Roxy – Lakewood, OH Tickets 07/17 Bohemian National Cemetery – Chicago, IL Tickets 07/18 Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN Tickets 07/19 Spirit – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 07/21 Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO Tickets 07/22 Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS Tickets 07/23 The Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN Tickets 07/26 Fire In The Mountains – Black Feet Nation, MT Tickets 07/27 Fire In The Mountains – Black Feet Nation, MT Tickets 07/29 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB Tickets 07/30 The Palace Theater – Calgary, AB Tickets 08/01 Temple Theatre Ballroom – Tacoma, WA Tickets 08/02 Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA Tickets 08/03 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR Tickets 08/06 The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA Tickets 08/07 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Tickets 10/06 SWX – Bristol, UK Tickets 10/07 The Academy – Dublin, IE Tickets 10/08 Albert Hall – Greater Manchester, UK Tickets 10/09 Garage – Glasgow, UK Tickets 10/10 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK Tickets 10/11 Soulcrusher Festival – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL Tickets 10/12 Batschkapp – Frankfurt am Main, DE Tickets 10/14 IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş – Istanbul, TR Tickets 10/16 Floyd @ Live Music Venue – Athens, GR Tickets 10/18 Amplifest Sessions – Music Station – Lisboa, PT Tickets

