Bruno Mars Adds New Dates to Las Vegas Residency
Popstar Bruno Mars has added another round of dates to his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The extended residency included nine additional shows, set to take place on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, followed by September 3, 5, and 6. The “Just The Way You Are” singer revealed earlier this year that he would perform at the venue May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, and June 2. This follows a recent residency stint in the Sin City in December.
The newly-announced dates head on sale starting with a Live Nation presale on Thursday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time with the code DANCE, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Mars’ official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees with Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Mars has held his residency at Park MGM since 2016 and has performed over 100 shows at the casino — as well as its sister venues — over the past nine years.
Find Mars’ full list of upcoming residency dates below:
Bruno Mars | Dolby Live at Park MGM 2025 Residency Dates
May 21st
May 24th
May 25th
May 28th
May 30th
May 31st
June 2nd
August 22nd
August 23rd
August 26th
August 27th
August 30th
August 31st
September 3rd
September 5th
September 6th