Bruno Mars Adds New Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Bruno Mars | Photo by Brothers Le via Wikimedia Commons

Popstar Bruno Mars has added another round of dates to his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The extended residency included nine additional shows, set to take place on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, followed by September 3, 5, and 6. The “Just The Way You Are” singer revealed earlier this year that he would perform at the venue May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, and June 2. This follows a recent residency stint in the Sin City in December.

The newly-announced dates head on sale starting with a Live Nation presale on Thursday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time with the code DANCE, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Mars’ official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees with Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Mars has held his residency at Park MGM since 2016 and has performed over 100 shows at the casino — as well as its sister venues — over the past nine years.

Find Mars’ full list of upcoming residency dates below:

Bruno Mars | Dolby Live at Park MGM 2025 Residency Dates

May 21st

May 24th

May 25th

May 28th

May 30th

May 31st

June 2nd

August 22nd

August 23rd

August 26th

August 27th

August 30th

August 31st

September 3rd

September 5th

September 6th