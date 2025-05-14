Co-op Live Arena Delivers £785M Economic Boost in First Year of Operations

Co-op Live Arena | Photo by Peter McDermott via Wikimedia Commons

Co-op Live, the UK’s largest live entertainment venue, has made a significant economic impact since its construction began in 2021, contributing more than £785 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy, according to a new report.

The Manchester-based arena—developed by Oak View Group in partnership with City Football Group and artist Harry Styles—has generated over £1.3 billion in total turnover, with £852.2 million of that coming in its first year of full operations. The findings were published in an independent economic impact study by planning consultancy Lichfields.

“This report demonstrates that not only has Co-op Live brought world-class events to Manchester, but it has also had a significant and lasting economic impact,” said Roel de Vries, chief operating officer at City Football Group. “We’re proud to be delivering positive change to our local community and the wider city.”

Manchester’s Economic Engine

The venue’s local impact has been equally significant, with an estimated £313.4 million—or 39% of the total GVA—benefiting the Manchester economy directly. Spending on hotels, restaurants, and nightlife from arena visitors has helped fuel this regional growth.

More than 1.5 million fans have attended 105 events in the venue’s first year, including 12 UK-exclusive performances by top global acts such as the Eagles, Pearl Jam, and Paul McCartney. With an annual forecast of 150 events, Co-op Live is on track to further cement Manchester’s position as a global destination for live entertainment.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said the venue’s influence has “exceeded expectations,” calling it a vital contributor to both the region’s economy and cultural identity.

Building Beyond the Stage

Beyond its economic footprint, Co-op Live is channeling funds into social initiatives. The arena donates at least £1 million annually to the Co-op Foundation, supporting causes like the Young Gamechangers Fund, which provides grants to youth-led community projects. It has also distributed 6,000 free tickets to local schools and community groups.

The construction phase alone injected £450 million into the economy and added £330 million in GVA. According to Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, the project exemplifies the positive economic ripple effects of investing in entertainment infrastructure.

“I’ve seen new arenas spur economic growth in every city we have built in, and Co-op Live has delivered this in spades,” Leiweke said.

Recognition and Growth Ahead

Co-op Live has quickly climbed the ranks of Europe’s top venues, earning 15 industry award nominations and taking home four honors, including “New Music Venue of the Year.”

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, emphasized that the venue not only honors the city’s musical heritage but also helps elevate its contemporary music scene. “From linking with local new music venues and artists, to showcasing some of the city’s best new music, it’s rapidly become one of the cornerstones of Manchester’s ongoing legacy,” she said.

With government backing for the creative industries as a key driver of economic growth, the venue’s success could serve as a model for future entertainment infrastructure projects across the UK.

For more on upcoming events at the venue, visit cooplive.com.