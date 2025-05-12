Country Music, BBQ Celebration Feels Like Home Festival Reveals 2025 Lineup

Midland by Ismael Quintanilla III via Feels Like Home

Feels Like Home Festival, a boutique country music and BBQ celebration, is returning to Texas this fall.

The festival, set to take place on Saturday, October 4 at the Brownwood Event Center in Brownwood, will feature headlining performances from iconic Texas artists Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, and Stoney LaRue. Each of these artists are known for bringing Texas Country music to a national level, dubbed the “godfathers of the Red Dirt genre.”

Other rising Texas acts set to perform throughout the event include Conroe’s Bottomland and Graham St. Clair Band of Waco. Former rodeo compeitor-turned-country rocker Joe Peters will also take the stage.

The BBQ lineup will be revealed at a later date.

Throughout the day, artists will perform at the Ice House building on Lee Street — a building originally built as a warehouse for the Radford Grocery Company in the 1920s — with space for fans to sprawl out across the open-air lawn. A smaller, secondary stage will be constructed for local music talent, set to be announced closer to the festival.

| READ: Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025 |

“We are thrilled with this year’s music lineup for the second annual Feels Like Home Festival,” Mayor of Brownwood Stephen E. Haynes said in a statement. “We encourage residents and visitors to enjoy this year’s event and experience all the great things Brownwood has to offer.”

General admission and VIP tickets to Feels Like Home will head on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. CST via the festival’s official website. New payment plans will also be offered, as well as new discounted ticket prices for certain groups and a BBQ sampling ticket.