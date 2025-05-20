Dallas, Edmonton Ticket Prices Steepest as Stanley Cup Playoffs Semis Begin

Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place | Photo by IQRemix via Wikimedia Commons

Four teams remain in the chase for the Stanley Cup, and secondary-market prices show just how hungry hockey fans are to witness history. The Eastern Conference Final features the defending-champion Florida Panthers squaring off with the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Western Conference pits the high-powered Edmonton Oilers against the top-seeded Dallas Stars. Home-ice formats follow the traditional 2-2-1-1-1 split, giving Carolina and Dallas the chance to host a decisive Game 7 if their series go the distance.

The action begins Tuesday at the newly renamed Lenovo Center in Raleigh — formerly PNC Arena — and Wednesday at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. A potential Game 7 in Big D already commands an average list price just shy of $1,800, the steepest ticket of the round. In the East, Sunrise prices at Amerant Bank Arena peak at $737 should the series push to a sixth game, while early-round seats inside the “Loudest House in the NHL” sit below $400. The Panthers’ title defense clearly has fans in South Florida ready to spend, but first-time Cup bids for Connor McDavid’s Oilers and a resurgent Stars squad are driving equally strong demand in the West.

Buying options: Remaining primary inventory is available via each team’s box office and NHL.com/tickets. Fans looking to compare prices—or avoid service fees altogether—can shop resale listings at Ticket Club. Members can score seats for every round, including the Cup Final, at NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Tickets.

Florida is aiming to become the NHL’s first repeat champion since Tampa Bay’s back-to-back runs in 2020-21, while Carolina seeks its first Cup since 2006. Edmonton hasn’t lifted Lord Stanley since 1990, and Dallas last celebrated in 1999. Those long droughts—and star-studded rosters—help explain why hypothetical Cup Final home games in Edmonton and Dallas are already priced above $3,000 per seat, topping their counterparts in Sunrise.

NHL Conference Finals Ticket Prices

Date Matchup Venue & City Average

Ticket Price Shop May 20, 2025 Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 1 Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC $323 Tickets May 21, 2025 Oilers @ Stars – Game 1 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $475 Tickets May 22, 2025 Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 2 Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC $384 Tickets May 23, 2025 Oilers @ Stars – Game 2 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $641 Tickets May 24, 2025 Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 3 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $504 Tickets May 25, 2025 Stars @ Oilers – Game 3 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $538 Tickets May 26, 2025 Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 4 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $560 Tickets May 27, 2025 Stars @ Oilers – Game 4 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $529 Tickets May 28, 2025* Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 5 Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC $571 Tickets May 29, 2025* Oilers @ Stars – Game 5 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $678 Tickets May 30, 2025* Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 6 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $737 Tickets May 31, 2025* Stars @ Oilers – Game 6 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $710 Tickets June 1, 2025* Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 7 Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC $621 Tickets June 2, 2025* Oilers @ Stars – Game 7 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $1,796 Tickets

Hypothetical Stanley Cup Final Home Games

Date Event Venue & City Average

Ticket Price Shop June 8, 2025 Oilers Home Game 1 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $3,925 Tickets June 8, 2025 Panthers Home Game 1 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $2,701 Tickets June 8, 2025 Stars Home Game 1 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $3,196 Tickets June 10, 2025 Panthers Home Game 2 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $2,812 Tickets June 10, 2025 Stars Home Game 2 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $3,106 Tickets June 11, 2025 Oilers Home Game 2 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $4,004 Tickets June 18, 2025 Oilers Home Game 3 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $3,304 Tickets June 18, 2025 Panthers Home Game 3 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $3,378 Tickets June 18, 2025 Stars Home Game 3 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $3,727 Tickets June 24, 2025* Oilers Home Game 4 Rogers Place, Edmonton AB $4,012 Tickets June 24, 2025* Panthers Home Game 4 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL $3,710 Tickets June 24, 2025* Stars Home Game 4 American Airlines Center, Dallas TX $4,985 Tickets

*If necessary

