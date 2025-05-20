Dallas, Edmonton Ticket Prices Steepest as Stanley Cup Playoffs Semis Begin
Four teams remain in the chase for the Stanley Cup, and secondary-market prices show just how hungry hockey fans are to witness history. The Eastern Conference Final features the defending-champion Florida Panthers squaring off with the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Western Conference pits the high-powered Edmonton Oilers against the top-seeded Dallas Stars. Home-ice formats follow the traditional 2-2-1-1-1 split, giving Carolina and Dallas the chance to host a decisive Game 7 if their series go the distance.
The action begins Tuesday at the newly renamed Lenovo Center in Raleigh — formerly PNC Arena — and Wednesday at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. A potential Game 7 in Big D already commands an average list price just shy of $1,800, the steepest ticket of the round. In the East, Sunrise prices at Amerant Bank Arena peak at $737 should the series push to a sixth game, while early-round seats inside the “Loudest House in the NHL” sit below $400. The Panthers’ title defense clearly has fans in South Florida ready to spend, but first-time Cup bids for Connor McDavid’s Oilers and a resurgent Stars squad are driving equally strong demand in the West.
Florida is aiming to become the NHL’s first repeat champion since Tampa Bay’s back-to-back runs in 2020-21, while Carolina seeks its first Cup since 2006. Edmonton hasn’t lifted Lord Stanley since 1990, and Dallas last celebrated in 1999. Those long droughts—and star-studded rosters—help explain why hypothetical Cup Final home games in Edmonton and Dallas are already priced above $3,000 per seat, topping their counterparts in Sunrise.
NHL Conference Finals Ticket Prices
|Date
|Matchup
|Venue & City
|Average
Ticket Price
|Shop
|May 20, 2025
|Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 1
|Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC
|$323
|Tickets
|May 21, 2025
|Oilers @ Stars – Game 1
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$475
|Tickets
|May 22, 2025
|Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 2
|Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC
|$384
|Tickets
|May 23, 2025
|Oilers @ Stars – Game 2
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$641
|Tickets
|May 24, 2025
|Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 3
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$504
|Tickets
|May 25, 2025
|Stars @ Oilers – Game 3
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$538
|Tickets
|May 26, 2025
|Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 4
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$560
|Tickets
|May 27, 2025
|Stars @ Oilers – Game 4
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$529
|Tickets
|May 28, 2025*
|Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 5
|Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC
|$571
|Tickets
|May 29, 2025*
|Oilers @ Stars – Game 5
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$678
|Tickets
|May 30, 2025*
|Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 6
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$737
|Tickets
|May 31, 2025*
|Stars @ Oilers – Game 6
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$710
|Tickets
|June 1, 2025*
|Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 7
|Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC
|$621
|Tickets
|June 2, 2025*
|Oilers @ Stars – Game 7
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$1,796
|Tickets
Hypothetical Stanley Cup Final Home Games
|Date
|Event
|Venue & City
|Average
Ticket Price
|Shop
|June 8, 2025
|Oilers Home Game 1
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$3,925
|Tickets
|June 8, 2025
|Panthers Home Game 1
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$2,701
|Tickets
|June 8, 2025
|Stars Home Game 1
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$3,196
|Tickets
|June 10, 2025
|Panthers Home Game 2
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$2,812
|Tickets
|June 10, 2025
|Stars Home Game 2
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$3,106
|Tickets
|June 11, 2025
|Oilers Home Game 2
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$4,004
|Tickets
|June 18, 2025
|Oilers Home Game 3
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$3,304
|Tickets
|June 18, 2025
|Panthers Home Game 3
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$3,378
|Tickets
|June 18, 2025
|Stars Home Game 3
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$3,727
|Tickets
|June 24, 2025*
|Oilers Home Game 4
|Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
|$4,012
|Tickets
|June 24, 2025*
|Panthers Home Game 4
|Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL
|$3,710
|Tickets
|June 24, 2025*
|Stars Home Game 4
|American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
|$4,985
|Tickets
*If necessary
