Dallas, Edmonton Ticket Prices Steepest as Stanley Cup Playoffs Semis Begin

Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place | Photo by IQRemix via Wikimedia Commons

HockeyDave Clark12 seconds ago

Four teams remain in the chase for the Stanley Cup, and secondary-market prices show just how hungry hockey fans are to witness history. The Eastern Conference Final features the defending-champion Florida Panthers squaring off with the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Western Conference pits the high-powered Edmonton Oilers against the top-seeded Dallas Stars. Home-ice formats follow the traditional 2-2-1-1-1 split, giving Carolina and Dallas the chance to host a decisive Game 7 if their series go the distance.

The action begins Tuesday at the newly renamed Lenovo Center in Raleigh — formerly PNC Arena — and Wednesday at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. A potential Game 7 in Big D already commands an average list price just shy of $1,800, the steepest ticket of the round. In the East, Sunrise prices at Amerant Bank Arena peak at $737 should the series push to a sixth game, while early-round seats inside the “Loudest House in the NHL” sit below $400. The Panthers’ title defense clearly has fans in South Florida ready to spend, but first-time Cup bids for Connor McDavid’s Oilers and a resurgent Stars squad are driving equally strong demand in the West.

Florida is aiming to become the NHL’s first repeat champion since Tampa Bay’s back-to-back runs in 2020-21, while Carolina seeks its first Cup since 2006. Edmonton hasn’t lifted Lord Stanley since 1990, and Dallas last celebrated in 1999. Those long droughts—and star-studded rosters—help explain why hypothetical Cup Final home games in Edmonton and Dallas are already priced above $3,000 per seat, topping their counterparts in Sunrise.

NHL Conference Finals Ticket Prices

DateMatchupVenue & CityAverage 
Ticket Price		Shop
May 20, 2025Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 1Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC$323Tickets
May 21, 2025Oilers @ Stars – Game 1American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$475Tickets
May 22, 2025Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 2Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC$384Tickets
May 23, 2025Oilers @ Stars – Game 2American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$641Tickets
May 24, 2025Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 3Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$504Tickets
May 25, 2025Stars @ Oilers – Game 3Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$538Tickets
May 26, 2025Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 4Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$560Tickets
May 27, 2025Stars @ Oilers – Game 4Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$529Tickets
May 28, 2025*Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 5Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC$571Tickets
May 29, 2025*Oilers @ Stars – Game 5American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$678Tickets
May 30, 2025*Hurricanes @ Panthers – Game 6Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$737Tickets
May 31, 2025*Stars @ Oilers – Game 6Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$710Tickets
June 1, 2025*Panthers @ Hurricanes – Game 7Lenovo Center, Raleigh NC$621Tickets
June 2, 2025*Oilers @ Stars – Game 7American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$1,796Tickets

Hypothetical Stanley Cup Final Home Games

DateEventVenue & CityAverage 
Ticket Price		Shop
June 8, 2025Oilers Home Game 1Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$3,925Tickets
June 8, 2025Panthers Home Game 1Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$2,701Tickets
June 8, 2025Stars Home Game 1American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$3,196Tickets
June 10, 2025Panthers Home Game 2Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$2,812Tickets
June 10, 2025Stars Home Game 2American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$3,106Tickets
June 11, 2025Oilers Home Game 2Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$4,004Tickets
June 18, 2025Oilers Home Game 3Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$3,304Tickets
June 18, 2025Panthers Home Game 3Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$3,378Tickets
June 18, 2025Stars Home Game 3American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$3,727Tickets
June 24, 2025*Oilers Home Game 4Rogers Place, Edmonton AB$4,012Tickets
June 24, 2025*Panthers Home Game 4Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise FL$3,710Tickets
June 24, 2025*Stars Home Game 4American Airlines Center, Dallas TX$4,985Tickets

*If necessary

