Dermot Kennedy Plots Intimate North American Fall Tour

Dermot Kennedy has mapped out a 12-date North American theater run for autumn 2025, bringing his music to intimate rooms from Vancouver to Brooklyn.

The trek opens October 7 at Vancouver’s Orpheum and winds through the West Coast, Rockies, South and Midwest before wrapping October 28 at The Fillmore Silver Spring just outside Washington, D.C. Highlights include Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium and Chicago’s House of Blues.

Kennedy unveiled the itinerary Monday on Instagram, telling fans he “These are the kind of shows I dreamed of before I had a career. Just me and my lyrics, playing in quiet theatres, all of us getting what we need from the words.”

Fans who register via Kennedy’s official site by 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 19 can access a presale running Wednesday, May 21 from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. local. Remaining tickets hit the general public Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local. Seats are also available on the secondary market at Dermot Kennedy Tickets, where Ticket Club members save on service fees. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}

Since breaking through with 2019’s Without Fear, Kennedy has amassed more than 4 billion global streams and earned multi-platinum certifications in over a dozen countries. His 2022 follow-up Sonder topped the Irish albums chart and reached the U.K. Top 10, and he has teased a third studio album expected later this year.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dermot Kennedy Fall Tour Dates

Date Venue & City October 7 Orpheum — Vancouver, BC October 10 The Fillmore — San Francisco, CA October 11 Orpheum Theatre — Los Angeles, CA October 14 Summit — Denver, CO October 16 Majestic Theatre — Dallas, TX October 18 Tabernacle — Atlanta, GA October 19 Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN October 21 House of Blues — Chicago, IL October 23 History — Toronto, ON October 25 Orpheum Theatre — Boston, MA October 27 Brooklyn Paramount — Brooklyn, NY October 28 The Fillmore — Silver Spring, MD

