Electric Daisy Carnival Expanding to Colombia in 2026

Insomniac is bringing its flagship electronic music festival to Colombia, announcing that Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) will debut in Medellín in October 2026.

The event will take place at the Unidad Deportiva Atanasio Girardot, a prominent sports and entertainment complex in the heart of the city. Known for its vibrant music scene and cultural energy, Medellín will become the latest international destination to host EDC, joining a global circuit that already includes editions in Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, China, India, and South Korea.

The inaugural EDC Colombia is being produced in partnership with local promoter Páramo Presenta, part of the OCESA network. Páramo has previously partnered with Insomniac on EDC Mexico, which has become one of the most successful editions of the festival outside the U.S.

“We’re committed to growing this global community and sharing the magic of EDC with the world,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “Choosing a new location for EDC is never random… Medellín also offers a venue that can support the scale and creativity EDC is known for, along with the backing we need from the city and local community.”

Santiago Vélez of Páramo Presenta added, “we are very proud to bring to Colombia such a major brand with so much history… Medellín will become the center of the electronic world in October 2026.”

While specific dates, ticketing details, and the artist lineup have yet to be revealed, organizers promise the festival will feature the signature elements of EDC—immersive stage designs, massive art installations, carnival rides, and a lineup of top-tier global electronic acts—infused with local cultural flair.

More information will be released in the coming months. Fans interested in updates can visit EDCColombia.com.