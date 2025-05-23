Eli Young Band Announces 2025 ‘Strange Hours’ Tour

Eli Young Band is hitting the road in 2025 with their newly announced Strange Hours Tour across North America. The extensive trek spans nearly six months and includes a mix of festival appearances, amphitheaters, clubs, and theaters.

The Strange Hours Tour kicks off June 7 at Hells Canyon Jam in Cambridge, Idaho, and runs through November 21, closing at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Along the way, the group will stop in cities including Chicago, San Diego, Colorado Springs, Fort Meyers, Denver, and more. Several notable festivals such as Kickin’ Up Kountry, Country Summer, and the Ahuestern Country Festival in Mexico are also part of the journey.

General public ticket sales begin Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also visit the Eli Young Band’s official website for more ticketing details. Tickets are also available through trusted resale platforms, including Ticket Club, where members can save money by avoiding standard service fees. Check out Eli Young Band Tickets for more information.

Known for hits like “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the Eli Young Band has long been a staple on country radio and festival stages. Their blend of heartfelt songwriting and energetic performances has earned them multiple award nominations and a loyal fanbase.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Eli Young Band Strange Hours Tour Dates

Date Venue and City June 7 Hells Canyon Jam – Cambridge, ID June 13 Centennial Garden – Milligan, NE June 14 Kickin’ Up Kountry – Karlstad, MN June 20 Minnesota Discovery Center – Chisholm, MN June 21 Meltin Margs – Chicago, IL June 22 Rollie’s Rednecks and Longnecks – Sauk Rapids, MN June 26 Hot Texas Summer Nights – Sherman, TX June 27 House of Blues – San Diego, CA June 28 Country Summer Music Festival – Santa Rosa, CA July 3 CCNB Amphitheater – Simpsonville, SC July 5 Regency Furniture Stadium – Waldorf, MD July 17 Stix – Ludington, MI July 18 Warner Vineyards – Paw Paw, MI July 19 District 142 – Wyandotte, MI July 23 Pine Junction – Sherman, NY July 24 The Bullpen – Washington, D.C. July 25 Newton Theatre – Newton, NJ Aug 1 Country Line Country Fest – Prairie du Chien, WI Aug 5 Mentor Amphitheater – Mentor, OH Aug 7 Art Theater – Hobart, IN Aug 8 Miami County Fair – Troy, OH Aug 9 Riverside Park – Watertown, WI Aug 14 Joe Bruno Stadium – Troy, NY Aug 15 Lake Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO Aug 16 Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO Aug 17 Belly Up – Aspen, CO Aug 22 Equity Bank Park – Wichita, KS Aug 23 Gillespie County Fair – Fredericksburg, TX Aug 30 Bedford Beats & Eats – Bedford, TX Sept 4 TempleLive – Fort Smith, AR Sept 5 Fox Theatre – Hays, KS Sept 6 Black Oak Mountain – Lampe, MO Sept 11 Six String Grill & Stage – Foxborough, MA Sept 12 Bottle & Cork – Dewey Beach, DE Sept 13 Stephen Talkhouse – Amagansett, NY Sept 18 Bluestem Center – Moorhead, MN Sept 19 Riverside Casino & Golf Resort – Riverside, IA Sept 20 Hellbenders On The Current – Van Buren, MO Sept 26 Southern Junction – Royse City, TX Sept 27 The Haute Spot – Cedar Park, TX Oct 4 Ahuestern Country Festival – Monterrey, MX Oct 10 Coves Amphitheater – Union Hall, VA Oct 11 The AMP at Log Still – New Haven, KY Oct 12 Iron Hills – Birmingham, AL Oct 16 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT Oct 18 Cattle Baron’s Ball – Chesterfield, VA Oct 24 Hochatown – Broken Bow, OK Nov 1 Cooper’s LIVE! – Christoval, TX Nov 5 Decca Live – Jacksonville, FL Nov 6 The Ranch – Fort Meyers, FL Nov 7 Sunrise Theater – Fort Pierce, FL Nov 8 Tuffy’s Music Box – Sanford, FL Nov 13 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Nov 14 Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO Nov 21 Texas Club – Baton Rouge, LA

