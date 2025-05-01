Eric Church Plots ‘Free The Machine’ 2025 Tour With Elle King, Marcus King Band

Eric Church Plots ‘Free The Machine’ 2025 Tour With Elle King, Marcus King Band

ConcertsOlivia Perreault8 seconds ago

Eric Church is set to return to arenas across North America this fall with the launch of his highly anticipated “Free The Machine Tour.” The country star’s latest trek will feature support from Elle King, Marcus King, and Charles Wesley Godwin, each joining on select dates as Church brings his signature live energy to fans nationwide.

The “Free The Machine Tour” kicks off September 12 in Pittsburgh and will hit major markets including Boston, Detroit, Salt Lake City, and Seattle before wrapping on November 15 at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Special guest Elle King will join Church for the first leg of shows, with Marcus King and Charles Wesley Godwin rotating in for the Midwest and West Coast stretches, respectively.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Tickets will first become available through a Church Choir Premium presale starting Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. A registration-based presale via Seated will follow on Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local for non-premium members and the general public. All tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local. For full ticketing information, visit ericchurch.com. Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees—check out Eric Church Tickets now.

Known for his marathon sets and genre-pushing albums, Eric Church has built a reputation as one of country music’s most powerful live performers.

Find Church’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Eric Church Free The Machine Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
Sept. 12 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets
Sept. 13 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH Tickets
Sept. 18 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Tickets
Sept. 19 TD Garden – Boston, MA Tickets
Sept. 20 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Tickets
Sept. 25 Resch Center – Green Bay, WI Tickets
Sept. 26 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI Tickets
Sept. 27 Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA Tickets
Oct. 2 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Tickets
Oct. 3 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY Tickets
Oct. 9 Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN Tickets
Oct. 10 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI Tickets
Oct. 11 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH Tickets
Oct. 23 Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets
Oct. 24 ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID Tickets
Oct. 25 Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA Tickets
Nov. 6 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC Tickets
Nov. 7 Moda Center – Portland, OR Tickets
Nov. 8 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Tickets
Nov. 13 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Tickets
Nov. 14 SaveMart Center – Fresno, CA Tickets
Nov. 15 Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Ohana Festival 2025: Green Day, Hozier, Eddie Vedder

Ohana Festival 2025: Green Day, Hozier, Eddie Vedder

Olivia Perreault 16 hours ago
Read More
The Beths Announce North American Tour

The Beths Announce North American Tour

Itir Yildiz 18 hours ago
Read More
Citizen Soldier Unveil 2025 The HeartSupport Tour

Citizen Soldier Unveil 2025 The HeartSupport Tour

Victoria Drum 20 hours ago
Read More