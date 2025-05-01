Eric Church Plots ‘Free The Machine’ 2025 Tour With Elle King, Marcus King Band

Eric Church is set to return to arenas across North America this fall with the launch of his highly anticipated “Free The Machine Tour.” The country star’s latest trek will feature support from Elle King, Marcus King, and Charles Wesley Godwin, each joining on select dates as Church brings his signature live energy to fans nationwide.

The “Free The Machine Tour” kicks off September 12 in Pittsburgh and will hit major markets including Boston, Detroit, Salt Lake City, and Seattle before wrapping on November 15 at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Special guest Elle King will join Church for the first leg of shows, with Marcus King and Charles Wesley Godwin rotating in for the Midwest and West Coast stretches, respectively.

Free the Machine Tour is hitting arenas across North America with a show unlike anything you’ve seen before. @ElleKingMusic, @realmarcusking, and @CharlesWesleyG join as special guests to kick the night off. PRE-SALE: Tickets will be available to Premium Church Choir members… pic.twitter.com/HAO5GZebsL — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 30, 2025

Tickets will first become available through a Church Choir Premium presale starting Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. A registration-based presale via Seated will follow on Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local for non-premium members and the general public. All tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local. For full ticketing information, visit ericchurch.com. Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees—check out Eric Church Tickets now.

Known for his marathon sets and genre-pushing albums, Eric Church has built a reputation as one of country music’s most powerful live performers.

Find Church’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Eric Church Free The Machine Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop Sept. 12 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets Sept. 13 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH Tickets Sept. 18 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Tickets Sept. 19 TD Garden – Boston, MA Tickets Sept. 20 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Tickets Sept. 25 Resch Center – Green Bay, WI Tickets Sept. 26 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI Tickets Sept. 27 Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA Tickets Oct. 2 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Tickets Oct. 3 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY Tickets Oct. 9 Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN Tickets Oct. 10 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI Tickets Oct. 11 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH Tickets Oct. 23 Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets Oct. 24 ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID Tickets Oct. 25 Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA Tickets Nov. 6 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC Tickets Nov. 7 Moda Center – Portland, OR Tickets Nov. 8 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Tickets Nov. 13 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Tickets Nov. 14 SaveMart Center – Fresno, CA Tickets Nov. 15 Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.