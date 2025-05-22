Falling in Reverse Unveil ‘God is a Weapon’ North American Tour 

Falling in Reverse is hitting the road this summer with their “God is a Weapon” tour, announcing a sprawling run of dates across North America, kicking off in August and running through late September.

Fronted by Ronnie Radke, the rock outfit will bring along a rotating lineup of support acts including Slaughter to Prevail, Wage War, Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory, and Point North on select dates.

The tour launches August 10 in Denver, Colorado and includes more than two dozen stops, hitting cities like Dallas, Tampa, Toronto, and Phoenix before wrapping up on September 26 in Las Vegas. Along the way, Falling in Reverse will perform at major venues such as the Moody Center in Austin, Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, and the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

In addition to their tour, Falling in Reverse is also slated to headline Ohio’s rock and metal tattoo festival, Inkcarceration, on July 18.

An artist pre-sale is already underway using the code WEAPON via Ticketmaster. Live Nation’s pre-sale starts Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time with code FREESTYLE. General public ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information, visit the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees—check out Falling in Reverse Tickets.

Falling in Reverse continues to thrive off the success of their genre-blending hits and electrifying live shows. Known for combining elements of post-hardcore, rap, and pop-punk, the band has cultivated a fervent fanbase and is a mainstay on the festival and touring circuit.

Falling in Reverse God is a Weapon Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 08/10 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO 08/12 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX 08/13 Moody Center – Austin, TX 08/14 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX 08/16 Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS 08/17 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA 08/19 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL 08/20 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL 08/22 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC 08/23 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC 08/25 BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH 08/26 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA 08/27 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA 08/29 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH 08/30 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL 08/31 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN 09/02 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO 09/03 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI 09/06 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ 09/07 Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA 09/09 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY 09/10 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON 09/11 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 09/13 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA 09/14 Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT 09/16 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ 09/18 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA 09/23 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM 09/24 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ 09/26 PH Live at Planet Hollywood – Las Vegas, NV

