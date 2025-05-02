Ticketnews Ads
FIFA Will Donate $1 Per World Cup Ticket Sale to the Newly-Launched Global Citizen Education Fund

Photo via FIFA

FIFA World CupOlivia Perreault1 minute ago

FIFA and Global Citizen have announced a major new philanthropic initiative, launching the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund with the goal of raising $100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide.

Unveiled during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York City, the fund will support grassroots education programs across more than 200 countries, with half of the proceeds earmarked for FIFA’s Football for Schools (F4S) initiative—a partnership with UNESCO that promotes life skills and community development through football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans introduced the initiative alongside representatives from integrated payment company Shift4, which will play a key role in consumer donation enablement at the point of sale across its 200,000+ merchant network.

“Football unites the world, and over the coming years we will harness that unity to improve education for millions of children globally,” Infantino said. “One dollar from every ticket sold to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will go to the fund.”

Set to be hosted in the United States, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 63 matches beginning June 14 in Miami. Proceeds from ticket sales to live entertainment events globally will also contribute to the fund, with early support already pledged by artists such as The Weeknd.

Global Citizen’s Evans emphasized the initiative’s broader purpose: “By harnessing the transformative power of football and music, we are going to raise $100 million. Together with FIFA, we’re investing in a better world where every child has the chance to thrive.”

More details about the fund and upcoming events surrounding both the Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026 are expected in the coming months.

FIFA World Cup

