Gorillaz Celebrate Oldies with Four One-Off Shows

Gorillaz will revisit three of their most acclaimed albums with a series of four performances at London’s Copper Box Arena this summer.

The band announced plans for a limited run of one-night-only shows, set to take place August 29 through September 3, as part of the closing week of their immersive House of C+Kong exhibition.

The concert series will see the Damon Albarn-led group performing Gorillaz, Demon Days, and Plastic Beach in-full, with a fourth mystery performance scheduled to conclude the run. The announcement marks the first time in years that these albums will be played live in their entirety, with each date dedicated to a single release.

The residency opens on August 29 with a performance of the band’s 2001 self-titled debut. On August 30, Gorillaz will deliver a complete live rendition of Demon Days, their 2005 sophomore effort. Following a short break, the band will return to the stage on September 2 for Plastic Beach, originally released in 2010.

The four-night series will conclude on September 3 with a mystery performance. While Gorillaz have yet to reveal details, the show is billed to feature special guests.

Fans looking to access the pre-sale for the special London performances must purchase a House of Kong exhibition ticket by 11 p.m. BST on Tuesday, May 27. The pre-sale is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. BST on Wednesday, May 28.

Remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. BST via Gorillaz’s official website.