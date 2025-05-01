Honda Center Set for $1 Billion Transformation with ‘Encore’ Project

Rendering of Honda Center Encore | Photo via OC Sports & Entertainment

OC Sports & Entertainment has announced a sweeping $1 billion renovation of the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as part of a privately funded project dubbed “Honda Center Encore.” Backed by the Samueli Family—owners of the Anaheim Ducks and longtime stewards of the venue—the multi-year overhaul aims to modernize nearly every aspect of the 30-year-old arena by the end of 2027.

“This is more than just an investment in a venue — it’s an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment,” OCSE CEO Bill Foltz said in a statement. “Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit.”

The ambitious project, which began in fall 2024, is designed to improve both aesthetics and functionality. Honda Center will remain operational during construction, with new enhancements expected to be introduced in phases over the next three years.

Among the planned upgrades:

A striking five-story South Entrance with a new digital display for outdoor events and community gatherings.

Escalator installations to improve guest movement throughout the venue.

A full overhaul of all food and beverage offerings, featuring ten new concepts and self-service technology to boost speed and convenience.

An all-inclusive club-level space, offering elevated hospitality and premium views.

Opera box-style suites and fully renovated luxury suites to upgrade premium seating options.

Four unique entry plazas with distinct designs.

Three new parking garages adding over 6,000 spaces—boosting overall parking by nearly 60%.

Two of the general parking garages are scheduled to open in October 2025. These will operate under an all-inclusive model that eliminates the need for separate parking passes — a first for U.S. arenas.

Jennifer Symington, AVP of Marketing at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., noted the project’s broader significance.

“As our partnership approaches two decades, we are proud to be part of this reimagining of the Honda Center into a world-class facility where dreams come true,” she said.

Honda Center serves as the centerpiece of OCVIBE, a $4 billion mixed-use district under development in the surrounding area. Together, the projects represent a long-term commitment to revitalizing Anaheim as a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and community engagement.

Design and construction partners for the Honda Center Encore project include master planners Smith Clementi, Populous as the architect of record, and Elevate Creative leading interior design. Studio UNLTD will oversee hospitality spaces, while LGM Design Group is managing food service infrastructure.

With the Samueli Family at the helm, the project is expected to leave a lasting impact on Orange County’s cultural and entertainment landscape.