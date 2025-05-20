Ice Nine Kills Plots ‘Hell of a Summer’ U.S. Headlining Tour with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula

Ice Nine Kills is turning up the heat this summer with the announcement of their “Hell of a Summer Tour,” bringing their theatrical metalcore sound to cities across the U.S. with support from Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait.

The “Hell of a Summer Tour” kicks off August 10 in Waukee, Iowa, and will crisscross the country with stops in Oklahoma City, Tempe, Seattle, and Orlando before wrapping up September 6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Venues on the schedule include notable arenas and amphitheaters such as Mullett Arena in Tempe, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

Tickets for the tour will first become available to Ice Nine Kills fans via an exclusive artist pre-sale using the ‘Psychos Only’ app, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Monday. Additional pre-sales will be held throughout the week, with general public on-sale beginning Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details at iceninekills.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save on service fees. Visit Ice Nine Kills Tickets for more information.

Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas noted that the tour “will be a celebration of all things INK — past, present, and future.”

“It’s an eclectic bill, and having MEST on some of the shows is a particularly full-circle moment for me,” Charnas said. “As many Psychos will remember, I formed the band after seeing Goldfinger and MEST in Worcester 25 years ago. The date is so important to me that I have it tattooed behind my ear.

“The tour culminates in a sure-to-be historic performance at the DCU Center, where I experienced some of my first arena shows as a kid, including the Family Values Tour with our current tourmates, Limp Bizkit, and home of the Silver Scream Con.”

Known for their horror-inspired theatrics and heavy riffs, Ice Nine Kills has built a loyal fanbase through their dynamic live shows and concept-driven albums like “The Silver Scream” series. The group has toured extensively with acts like Motionless In White and Black Veil Brides and continues to rise as a staple in the modern metalcore scene.

Ice Nine Kills Hell of a Summer Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sunday, August 10 Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA Tuesday, August 12 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK Thursday, August 14 Mullett Arena – Tempe, AZ Saturday, August 16 Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort – Reno, NV Sunday, August 17 Revolution Concert House and Event Center – Garden City, ID Monday, August 18 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA Wednesday, August 20 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT Thursday, August 21 Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO Friday, August 22 Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM Sunday, August 24 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Wednesday, August 27 The Sylvee – Madison, WI Thursday, August 28 The Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH Friday, August 29 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI Sunday, August 31 Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA Tuesday, September 2 The Theater at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD Wednesday, September 3 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA Friday, September 5 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL Saturday, September 6 War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FL

