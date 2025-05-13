In This Moment Announce Summer 2025 US Tour

Hard rock heavyweights In This Moment have officially announced their 2025 “Hell Hath No Fury” Tour. The tour features an explosive lineup including special guests Wargasm, Kat Von D, and The Pretty Wild on most dates, and promises a high-octane run of summer shows across the U.S.

The “Hell Hath No Fury” Tour launches July 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will hit more than 20 cities including Nashville, Denver, Detroit, and Atlantic City before wrapping up August 16. Along the way, the band will also appear at major festivals like Rock Fest, Inkcarceration, and Unhinged Fest.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Full ticketing information is available via the band’s official website at inthismomentofficial.com. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big with no service fees. In This Moment Tickets

Known for their theatrical live shows and genre-bending sound, In This Moment has carved out a distinct niche in the metal scene since their debut. Fronted by the dynamic Maria Brink, the band’s previous tours have earned acclaim for their immersive production and commanding stage presence.

In This Moment Hell Hath No Fury Tour Dates

