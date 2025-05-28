Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Reveals Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is hitting the road once again, unveiling a string of late-summer dates for the 2025 Tour. The son of legendary drummer John Bonham will bring the iconic music of Led Zeppelin to life across more than 20 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

The newly announced run kicks off August 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, and includes stops at major venues like Denver’s Paramount Theatre, Park City’s Snow Park Amphitheater, and Seattle’s Paramount Theatre before wrapping up August 31 at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre. The tour includes performances at amphitheaters, casinos, festivals, and theaters across the West and Pacific Northwest.

Throughout the run, Bonham and his band will perform Physical Graffiti in its entirety, as well as other Zeppelin hits.

“This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time,” Bonham said at the time of the tour announcement. “Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about. I can’t wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us.”

He noted that “my goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years…and don’t worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night.”

Tickets for Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening 2025 Tour will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local time with the code FREESTYLE. General on-sale follows on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via JasonBonham.net. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Tickets for more information.

Jason Bonham has toured extensively over the past decade with this critically acclaimed tribute show, combining a deep personal connection with a reverence for Led Zeppelin’s musical history. Known for delivering powerful renditions of classic hits like “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” and “Stairway to Heaven,” Bonham continues to honor his father’s legacy in spectacular fashion.

Date Venue and City 08/01 Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE 08/02 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK 08/03 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX 08/05 Kiva Auditorium – Albuquerque, NM 08/07 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO 08/08 Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO 08/10 Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort – Park City, UT 08/12 Pepsi Amphitheater – Flagstaff, AZ 08/13 Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ 08/15 Thunder Valley Casino Resort – Lincoln, CA 08/16 Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort – Napa, CA 08/17 Redding Civic Auditorium – Redding, CA 08/19 Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA 08/21 Grove of Anaheim – Anaheim, CA 08/22 Viejas Casino & Resort – Alpine, CA 08/23 Dignity Health Theater – Bakersfield, CA 08/25 Oregon State Fair – Salem, OR 08/26 Britt Music & Arts Festival – Jacksonville, OR 08/27 Morrison Center for the Performing Arts – Boise, ID 08/29 Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox – Spokane, WA 08/30 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA 08/31 Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.