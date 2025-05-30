Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez (Photo via ScoreBig)

Jennifer Lopez returns to the Strip with a fresh slate of high-energy concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, beginning Dec. 30, 2025, and running through March 28, 2026. The global icon will transform the 4,100-seat venue into a dance-floor spectacle, weaving hits such as “On the Floor,” “Let’s Get Loud” and the recent chart-topper “Can’t Get Enough.”

Tickets for every date are on sale now. While The Colosseum’s box office remains a traditional source, fans can also secure seats at ScoreBig, which features no hidden service fees—ideal for grabbing VIP tables or budget-friendly mezzanine rows without sticker shock.

Lopez’s previous “All I Have” residency grossed more than $100 million, earning rave reviews for its seamless choreography, towering LED walls and fashion-forward costume changes. The 2025-26 run promises upgraded production, a live horn section and new mash-ups spanning her Latin-pop roots and Hollywood soundtracks.

The Colosseum, famed for residencies by Celine Dion and Adele, gives every seat a prime view of the curved stage and 145-foot-wide projection surface, ensuring Lopez’s dance troupe and aerialists command the room. With shows timed around New Year’s Eve and spring-break weekends, out-of-town travelers can pair the concert with Vegas nightlife just steps away.

Lock in your tickets now and watch J.Lo light up Caesars Palace in true superstar fashion.

Upcoming performances

