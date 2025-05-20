Jon Batiste Reveals ‘The Big Money Tour’

Grammy- and Oscar-winning multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste is hitting the road, unveiling The Big Money Tour—a globe-spanning trek that will showcase his music for audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

The run kicks off May 18 at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall and winds through 45 dates, including concert halls in Europe and iconic U.S. venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, before wrapping Oct. 31 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Batiste (@jonbatiste)

Tickets hit the general public on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Full ticketing details are posted at JonBatiste.com. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members save on service fees—via Jon Batiste Tickets.

Batiste rose to fame as the charismatic bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” parlaying that spotlight into seven Grammy wins—including 2022’s Album of the Year for We Are—and an Academy Award for scoring Pixar’s Soul.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jon Batiste The Big Money Tour Dates

Date Venue and City May 18, 2025 Davies Symphony Hall – San Francisco, CA May 19, 2025 Walt Disney Concert Hall – Los Angeles, CA June 11, 2025 Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, NO June 12, 2025 Admiralspalast – Berlin, DE June 14, 2025 Casino Bern – Bern, CH June 15, 2025 Teatro Dal Verme – Milan, IT June 16, 2025 Sala Santa Cecilia – Rome, IT June 18, 2025 DR Koncerthuset – Copenhagen, DK June 21, 2025 Southbank Centre – London, UK June 22, 2025 Wiener Konzerthaus – Vienna, AT June 24, 2025 Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR June 25, 2025 Het Concertgebouw – Amsterdam, NL June 28, 2025 Tanglewood Music Center – Lenox, MA Aug. 27, 2025 The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO Aug. 28, 2025 The Muny – St. Louis, MO * Aug. 29, 2025 The Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK Aug. 31, 2025 The Santa Fe Opera – Santa Fe, NM Sept. 1, 2025 The Santa Fe Opera – Santa Fe, NM Sept. 3, 2025 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre – Vail, CO Sept. 4, 2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Sept. 6, 2025 Encore Theater – Las Vegas, NV Sept. 7, 2025 Encore Theater – Las Vegas, NV Sept. 8, 2025 Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT Sept. 10, 2025 Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA Sept. 11, 2025 Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA Sept. 16, 2025 Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR Sept. 18, 2025 Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA Sept. 19, 2025 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA Sept. 20, 2025 Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA Sept. 24, 2025 The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI Sept. 25, 2025 The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI Sept. 27, 2025 Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN Sept. 28, 2025 The Astro – Omaha, NE Oct. 1, 2025 Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN Oct. 4, 2025 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX Oct. 5, 2025 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Oct. 8, 2025 Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL Oct. 9, 2025 Au-Rene Theater – Fort Lauderdale, FL Oct. 10, 2025 Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL Oct. 11, 2025 St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL Oct. 21, 2025 Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH Oct. 22, 2025 Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH Oct. 24, 2025 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI Oct. 26, 2025 Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH Oct. 28, 2025 Heinz Hall – Pittsburgh, PA Oct. 30, 2025 The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Oct. 31, 2025 The Anthem – Washington, DC

Links above direct to the artist’s official site for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”