Jon Batiste Reveals ‘The Big Money Tour’
Grammy- and Oscar-winning multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste is hitting the road, unveiling The Big Money Tour—a globe-spanning trek that will showcase his music for audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.
The run kicks off May 18 at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall and winds through 45 dates, including concert halls in Europe and iconic U.S. venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, before wrapping Oct. 31 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.
Tickets hit the general public on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Full ticketing details are posted at JonBatiste.com. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members save on service fees—via Jon Batiste Tickets.
Batiste rose to fame as the charismatic bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” parlaying that spotlight into seven Grammy wins—including 2022’s Album of the Year for We Are—and an Academy Award for scoring Pixar’s Soul.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Jon Batiste The Big Money Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|May 18, 2025
|Davies Symphony Hall – San Francisco, CA
|May 19, 2025
|Walt Disney Concert Hall – Los Angeles, CA
|June 11, 2025
|Oslo Konserthus – Oslo, NO
|June 12, 2025
|Admiralspalast – Berlin, DE
|June 14, 2025
|Casino Bern – Bern, CH
|June 15, 2025
|Teatro Dal Verme – Milan, IT
|June 16, 2025
|Sala Santa Cecilia – Rome, IT
|June 18, 2025
|DR Koncerthuset – Copenhagen, DK
|June 21, 2025
|Southbank Centre – London, UK
|June 22, 2025
|Wiener Konzerthaus – Vienna, AT
|June 24, 2025
|Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR
|June 25, 2025
|Het Concertgebouw – Amsterdam, NL
|June 28, 2025
|Tanglewood Music Center – Lenox, MA
|Aug. 27, 2025
|The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO
|Aug. 28, 2025
|The Muny – St. Louis, MO *
|Aug. 29, 2025
|The Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK
|Aug. 31, 2025
|The Santa Fe Opera – Santa Fe, NM
|Sept. 1, 2025
|The Santa Fe Opera – Santa Fe, NM
|Sept. 3, 2025
|Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre – Vail, CO
|Sept. 4, 2025
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
|Sept. 6, 2025
|Encore Theater – Las Vegas, NV
|Sept. 7, 2025
|Encore Theater – Las Vegas, NV
|Sept. 8, 2025
|Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT
|Sept. 10, 2025
|Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA
|Sept. 11, 2025
|Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA
|Sept. 16, 2025
|Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR
|Sept. 18, 2025
|Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA
|Sept. 19, 2025
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA
|Sept. 20, 2025
|Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
|Sept. 24, 2025
|The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI
|Sept. 25, 2025
|The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN
|Sept. 28, 2025
|The Astro – Omaha, NE
|Oct. 1, 2025
|Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX
|Oct. 5, 2025
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX
|Oct. 8, 2025
|Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
|Oct. 9, 2025
|Au-Rene Theater – Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Oct. 10, 2025
|Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL
|Oct. 11, 2025
|St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
|Oct. 21, 2025
|Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH
|Oct. 22, 2025
|Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH
|Oct. 24, 2025
|Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH
|Oct. 28, 2025
|Heinz Hall – Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct. 30, 2025
|The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
|Oct. 31, 2025
|The Anthem – Washington, DC
Links above direct to the artist’s official site for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”