José María Napoleón Reveals U.S. Farewell Tour

Legendary Mexican balladeer José María Napoleón has announced his “Tour De Despedida” (Farewell Tour), a heartfelt farewell to fans across the United States. The iconic singer, known for his poetic lyricism and decades-spanning musical legacy, will bring his final U.S. performances to select cities this fall.

The eight-city trek begins October 23 in San Jose, California and continues through major markets including Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago, before concluding November 15 in San Diego. The tour will feature stops at renowned venues such as YouTube Theater in Inglewood and the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 4 p.m. ET and running through Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will be held throughout the week, with the general public on-sale launching Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. For ticket availability without service fees, fans can also explore options on resale platforms like Ticket Club: José María Napoleón Tickets.

Throughout a prolific career spanning over 50 years, Napoleón has captivated audiences with hits like “Vive,” “Pajarillo,” and “Eres.” Often referred to as “El Poeta de la Canción,” his music has defined generations of romantic Latin pop and continues to resonate with fans of all ages. This farewell tour marks a poignant final chapter in his performance legacy.

José María Napoleón “Tour De Despedida” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop October 23 San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA Tickets October 26 YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA Tickets October 30 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX Tickets November 1 Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX Tickets November 6 Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL Tickets November 8 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Tickets November 13 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets November 15 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA Tickets

