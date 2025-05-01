Ticketnews Ads
José María Napoleón Reveals U.S. Farewell Tour

José María Napoleón Reveals U.S. Farewell Tour

ConcertsOlivia Perreault3 hours ago

Legendary Mexican balladeer José María Napoleón has announced his “Tour De Despedida” (Farewell Tour), a heartfelt farewell to fans across the United States. The iconic singer, known for his poetic lyricism and decades-spanning musical legacy, will bring his final U.S. performances to select cities this fall.

The eight-city trek begins October 23 in San Jose, California and continues through major markets including Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago, before concluding November 15 in San Diego. The tour will feature stops at renowned venues such as YouTube Theater in Inglewood and the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 4 p.m. ET and running through Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will be held throughout the week, with the general public on-sale launching Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. For ticket availability without service fees, fans can also explore options on resale platforms like Ticket Club: José María Napoleón Tickets.

PricerQX WTC Demo Banner

Throughout a prolific career spanning over 50 years, Napoleón has captivated audiences with hits like “Vive,” “Pajarillo,” and “Eres.” Often referred to as “El Poeta de la Canción,” his music has defined generations of romantic Latin pop and continues to resonate with fans of all ages. This farewell tour marks a poignant final chapter in his performance legacy.

José María Napoleón “Tour De Despedida” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
October 23 San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA Tickets
October 26 YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA Tickets
October 30 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX Tickets
November 1 Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX Tickets
November 6 Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL Tickets
November 8 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Tickets
November 13 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets
November 15 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”

Ticketnews Ads

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Hatebreed to Headline 2025 'Summer Slaughter Tour'

Hatebreed to Headline 2025 'Summer Slaughter Tour'

Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago
Read More
Eric Church Plots 'Free The Machine' 2025 Tour With Elle King, Marcus King Band

Eric Church Plots 'Free The Machine' 2025 Tour With Elle King, Marcus King Band

Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago
Read More
Ohana Festival 2025: Green Day, Hozier, Eddie Vedder

Ohana Festival 2025: Green Day, Hozier, Eddie Vedder

Olivia Perreault 22 hours ago
Read More