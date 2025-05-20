Judge Says ‘Swifties’ Can Make Changes in Live Nation, Ticketmaster Antitrust Lawsuit

Swifties still have “Bad Blood” with Live Nation and Ticketmaster over the Eras Tour presale debacle that led to alleged violations of antitrust and consumer protection laws — and they’re not backing down anytime soon.

Last Thursday, Taylor Swift fans returned to federal court in Los Angeles for a hearing in a case brought forth by 355 Swifties, represented by the woman-owned personal injury law firm in Dallas, Texas, Kinder Law PLLC. The lead plaintiff, Julie Barfuss, filed the complaint in December 2022, claiming Ticketmaster violated breach of contract, fraud, negligence, negligent misrepresentation, and anti-trust violations.

Swift’s Eras Tour ticket sale — referred to as “The Great War” — caused complete chaos among millions of fans across the globe. Swifties faced error codes, hours-long queues, and exorbitant ticket prices, leading to critiques of Ticketmaster’s handling of the sale. The fiasco sparked an investigation — and subsequent lawsuit — into Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger by the DOJ, focusing on whether or not Live Nation has “abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.”

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge George Wu said that he would allow the plaintiffs to return to court after amending their complaint to include more specifics. While Live Nation and Ticketmaster alleged in a statement that “the case was dismissed” and “unless Kinder files a complaint in 30 days, the case is over,” Kinder disputes this claim.

Kinder and John Genga held a press conference following the hearing and criticized Live Nation and Ticketmaster for slowing down the lawsuit over the past two years.

“Despite Ticketmaster’s constant efforts to delay, to deny, to keep consumers from access to the civil justice system, we are still here,” Kinder said. “We’re still standing. We’re not going away. Swifties are more unified than they’ve ever been.

TicketNews has reached out to Kinder Law for comment.

Swifties aren’t alone; fans across all genres, as well as legislators, have openly criticized and called for the break-up of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The U.S. Department of Justice, joined by 40 states and the District of Columbia, has targeted the pair in an antitrust case, alleging they violated antitrust laws and operated under monopolistic and anticompetitive practices.

The plaintiffs have since asked a federal judge to split its antitrust case against Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster into two distinct stages: one jury trial to determine liability, followed by a bench trial addressing remedies and damages. The request, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, argues that separating the proceedings would streamline the complex case and respect the states’ constitutional right to a jury trial on claims that include monetary relief.

Live Nation is also currently facing a consumer class action antitrust lawsuit – which seeks damages based on claims that consumers have faced inflated prices due to Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s market dominance and efforts to eliminate competition. A motion to have that case dismissed was denied last month.