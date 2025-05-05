K-Pop Girl Group STAYC Reveals 2025 North American Run

STAYC (Star to a Young Culture) is bringing their vibrant energy back to North America this fall with the announcement of their 2025 “Stay Tuned” tour. The rising K-pop girl group will hit major cities across the U.S. and Canada in October, continuing to captivate fans, known as SWITH, with their irresistible blend of catchy pop hooks and powerful performances.

The “Stay Tuned” tour kicks off October 2 in Seattle and spans the continent with shows in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in late October. Each stop promises a dynamic concert experience filled with fan-favorite tracks and unforgettable stage moments.

STAYC GIRLS, IT’S GOING DOWN 💗

The 2025 STAYC TOUR [STAY TUNED] has announced their tour dates in North America!

SWITH, get your tickets Fri., May 9 at 3 pm local time: https://t.co/PsEScRGoYb pic.twitter.com/oeDTUjFmBT — Live Nation Kpop (@LiveNationKpop) May 5, 2025

Tickets for STAYC’s “Stay Tuned” North American tour will go on sale beginning Friday, May 9 at 3 p.m. local time via Live Nation. VIP packages will also be available, offering fans exclusive perks like premium seats, a meet & greet with STAYC, individual selfie ops, early entry for soundcheck access, and special VIP merchandise. For full details, visit vipnation.com. Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees—check out available STAYC Tickets.

STAYC made a splash on the global K-pop scene with their debut in 2020 and have since amassed an international following with hits like “ASAP,” “RUN2U,” and “Teddy Bear.” Their previous tours have drawn sold-out crowds and critical acclaim for their energetic live shows and charismatic stage presence.

Find STAYC’s full list of North American tour dates below:

STAYC ‘Stay Tuned’ North American Tour 2025

Date Venue and City Thu, Oct 2 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA Sun, Oct 5 San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA Tue, Oct 7 YouTube Theater – Los Angeles, CA Fri, Oct 10 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Sun, Oct 12 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Tue, Oct 14 Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL Thu, Oct 16 The Theater at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD Sat, Oct 18 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Tue, Oct 21 Theater @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Thu, Oct 23 Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.