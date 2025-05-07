Kevin Gates Plots ‘The Amilio Tour’

Kevin Gates is taking his Southern hip-hop to bigger stages this fall, unveiling a 36-date North American trek dubbed “The Amilio Tour.” The run opens Oct. 1 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston and winds its way west before closing Nov. 23 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in California.

The schedule hits amphitheaters and arenas in nearly every region, including stops at Brooklyn Paramount in New York (Oct. 3), Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater (Oct. 17), Dallas’ South Side Ballroom (Oct. 30) and Seattle’s Showbox SoDo (Nov. 17).

Tickets roll out in stages: a Citi® presale opens Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by an artist presale Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales run through the week ahead of the public onsale starting Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local via breadwinneralumni.com. Citi cardmembers can also tap the Citi Entertainment program for advance access through Thursday, May 8, at 10 p.m. local. Fans can find seats on the secondary market at Kevin Gates Tickets, where Ticket Club members save by skipping service fees.

Since breaking out with 2016’s double-platinum album Islah, Gates has racked up billions of streams and a reputation for brutally honest storytelling on hits like “2 Phones” and “Really Really.” His most recent full-length, 2022’s Khaza, debuted in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 and set the stage for this extensive road run.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Kevin Gates ‘The Amilio Tour’ Dates

Date (2025) Venue — City, State Oct. 1 MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA Oct. 2 Pier Six Pavilion — Baltimore, MD Oct. 3 Brooklyn Paramount — Brooklyn, NY Oct. 4 Toyota Oakdale Theatre — Wallingford, CT Oct. 7 KEMBA Live! Outdoor — Columbus, OH Oct. 8 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park — Indianapolis, IN Oct. 10 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre — Sterling Heights, MI Oct. 11 Jacobs Pavilion — Cleveland, OH Oct. 12 Rupp Arena — Lexington, KY Oct. 15 North Charleston Coliseum — North Charleston, SC Oct. 16 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre — Charlotte, NC Oct. 17 Ascend Amphitheater — Nashville, TN Oct. 18 Magic City Flow Festival — Birmingham, AL* Oct. 19 Enmarket Arena — Savannah, GA Oct. 21 FTL War Memorial Auditorium — Fort Lauderdale, FL Oct. 22 Addition Financial Arena — Orlando, FL Oct. 24 Raising Cane’s River Center Arena — Baton Rouge, LA Oct. 25 Mississippi Coast Coliseum — Biloxi, MS Oct. 26 Landers Center — Southaven, MS Oct. 28 JJ’s Live — Fayetteville, AR Oct. 30 South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX Oct. 31 Moody Amphitheater — Austin, TX Nov. 1 The Criterion — Oklahoma City, OK Nov. 3 The Astro Theater — La Vista, NE Nov. 4 Vibrant Music Hall — Waukee, IA Nov. 5 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL Nov. 7 The Rave / Eagles Club — Milwaukee, WI Nov. 8 Myth Live — St. Paul, MN Nov. 9 Scheels Arena — Fargo, ND Nov. 11 Sioux Falls Arena — Sioux Falls, SD Nov. 13 First Interstate Arena at MetraPark — Billings, MT Nov. 15 The Podium — Spokane, WA Nov. 17 Showbox SoDo — Seattle, WA Nov. 19 The Wiltern — Los Angeles, CA Nov. 22 Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ Nov. 23 Riverside Municipal Auditorium — Riverside, CA

* Festival appearance. Links above direct to the artist’s official site for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”