LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park Ink Multiyear Deal With Intermex

The LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park have announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement with International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex), making the money transfer provider the official international remittance partner of the MLS Cup champions and a founding partner of their home stadium.

The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, is the first time the Galaxy and venue operator AEG have teamed with a company in the international remittance space. It also marks Intermex’s first sponsorship in professional sports.

“This is a values-driven brand that understands the importance of language, culture, and legacy,” said LA Galaxy President and COO Tom Braun. “Together, we’re building something that resonates on and off the pitch.”

The Miami-based company, which facilitates money transfers from the U.S., Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries—primarily in Latin America—will receive premium branding opportunities throughout the stadium. That includes freeway marquee signage, scoreboard integrations, concourse placements, and digital menu boards. Intermex will also be integrated into the fan experience at every stage, from arrival to in-game engagement.

Founded in 1994, the same year MLS was launched, Intermex has built its reputation with Spanish-first customer service and a strong presence in Latino and immigrant communities. The brand views the partnership as a strategic move, particularly in Los Angeles, where more than five million Latinos reside and nearly 70% of MLS viewership comes from Latino fans.

“Our partnership with the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park is about showing up for the people who have always been at the center of this sport,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex. “This collaboration allows us to celebrate that connection in a meaningful way, both on and off the field.”

In addition to stadium branding, Intermex will serve as the presenting partner of the LA Galaxy Soccer Center, a 73,000-square-foot recreational facility in Torrance, California. The sponsorship supports year-round youth and adult programs and is intended to help sustain the community hub for local families and athletes.

The agreement also positions Intermex for added visibility as Los Angeles prepares to host major global sporting events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics. To deepen its cultural impact, Intermex will be the title sponsor of the club’s Mexican Heritage Night match on Sept. 20 against FC Cincinnati and will also sponsor the “Cobi Club,” an original content series by the team.

“Soccer is central to the lives of their customers and our fans,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director at AEG Global Partnerships. “Our collaboration provides an opportunity to engage authentically and consistently in one of their highest-priority markets.”

Katie Pandolfo, general manager of Dignity Health Sports Park, added, “Intermex is a brand that truly understands the people we serve. Their partnership reinforces our shared commitment to elevating the guest experience while creating lasting impact across our community.”