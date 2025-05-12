Lee Brice Reveals 2025 ‘What You Know About That’ Tour Dates

Country artist Lee Brice is hitting the road this fall, unveiling a 15-city “What You Know About That” Tour. The trek launches September 11 at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida, and winds its way up the East Coast and through the Midwest before closing October 25 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The run will see Brice headline a mix of amphitheaters, arenas and theaters, including Meadow Brook Amphitheatre outside Detroit, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, with additional stops in markets such as Youngstown, Fargo, Virginia Beach and Indianapolis. Rising stars Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Corey Kent, Lewis Brice and Grace Tyler will rotate as support on select dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice)

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com, with full details available at the artist’s website, LeeBrice.com. Seats will also surface on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save by skipping service fees — grab yours here: Lee Brice Tickets.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Lee Brice What You Know About That Tour Dates

Sept. 11, 2025 The BayCare Sound – Clearwater, FL Sept. 12, 2025 War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FL Sept. 13, 2025 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Saint Augustine, FL Sept. 18, 2025 Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre – Youngstown, OH Sept. 19, 2025 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre – Rochester Hills, MI Sept. 20, 2025 Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL Sept. 25, 2025 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN Sept. 26, 2025 Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA Sept. 27, 2025 Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND Oct. 16, 2025 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT Oct. 17, 2025 Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY Oct. 18, 2025 Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, ME Oct. 23, 2025 EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA Oct. 24, 2025 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA Oct. 25, 2025 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

Links above point to the artist’s official ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”