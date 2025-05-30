Live Nation Acquires Dominican Promoter SD Concerts 

live nation entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is continuing its international expansion, announcing the acquisition of SD Concerts, the leading live entertainment promoter in the Dominican Republic.

The deal comes amid a period of sustained growth for the live music sector in Latin America. According to Live Nation, fan attendance at its events in the region rose by more than 25% in the first quarter of 2025. The increase reflects the broader global rise of non-English language artists, who now represent twice as many of Live Nation’s top 50 tours compared to 2019.

Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment shared, “Saymon and SD Concerts have built a remarkable business rooted in deep local knowledge and a passion for live music.”

“We’re joining forces with a proven regional leader to help even more Latin artists reach global audiences and connect international acts with fans across Latin America,” Rapino continued.

Founded in 2001, SD Concerts has built a reputation as one of the region’s most active and influential concert promoters. The company is credited with organizing some of the Dominican Republic’s largest live music events while also staging shows in Aruba, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Puerto Rico. In addition to its live event operations, SD Concerts runs a ticketing platform that services its events, a system now slated for integration into Ticketmaster’s global network.

Saymon Diaz, the founder and CEO of SD Concerts, will remain at the helm of the company.

“Live music is thriving across the region, and we’re proud of the role SD Concerts has played in that growth,” Diaz said. “Partnering with Live Nation gives us the global infrastructure to scale even further and supports the next generation of Latin talent.”

“This partnership will bring bigger shows to more locations and create even more unforgettable live music experiences for fans in the Dominican Republic and across Latin America.”