Live Nation Expands Latin American Presence with First Venue in Colombia

Live Nation Entertainment has announced its entry into the Colombian live events market with the operation of Arena Cañaveralejo in Cali, a move signaling continued expansion across Latin America. The global entertainment giant will manage the venue through its regional partners OCESA and Grupo Páramo.

The partnership marks Live Nation’s first venue operation in Colombia and reflects its strategy to tap into the region’s growing appetite for live music. Arena Cañaveralejo, which holds up to 15,000 attendees, is positioned to become a regular stop for both international tours and local acts as Colombia emerges as a key destination on the Latin American touring circuit.

“We are excited to take this step in Cali, a city with great potential for live entertainment,” Gabriel García, CEO of Grupo Páramo, said. “This partnership will help boost the city’s cultural development and its regional growth.”

Originally built in 1957, Arena Cañaveralejo underwent significant renovations in 2021 following a multi-million dollar investment, modernizing its facilities while retaining its status as a cultural landmark in Cali. Situated on one of the city’s most historic streets, the arena is now poised to become a centerpiece of Colombia’s live entertainment economy.

Upcoming performances by major artists Fonseca and Andrés Calamaro have already been booked at the venue, underscoring its readiness to host large-scale events. The effort is supported by the city of Cali and its tourism office, which aim to position the city as a live entertainment hub in the region.

“This venue will allow us to bring more world-class artists to Cali while also supporting local talent and growing the live music ecosystem in Colombia,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said. “Live Nation is committed to investing in Latin America’s thriving music scene.”

The move further strengthens Live Nation’s footprint in Latin America and adds momentum to Grupo Páramo’s leadership in Colombia’s event and festival production industry.