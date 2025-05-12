Liverpool FC Fans Will Have a Say In Ticketing Changes With New Survey

Liverpool Football Club is exploring several updates to its ticketing policies in response to recent supporter feedback, with the aim of improving the purchasing process.

The proposed changes follow a recent fan survey and ongoing discussions with the club’s Supporters Board, which has prioritized issues related to ticket access and online purchasing frustrations. Before any changes are finalized, the club has agreed to conduct a new survey on the proposed updates, distributed directly to fans via email and official club channels.

Among the key areas under review are:

Revisions to the Members’ Sale Process : Aimed at streamlining the ticket-buying journey and making it more user-friendly for supporters.

: Aimed at streamlining the ticket-buying journey and making it more user-friendly for supporters. Adjustments to the Friends and Family Policy : Potential changes could include allowing members to add individuals to their Friends and Family list throughout the season, while also implementing a cap on the number of people allowed on each list.

: Potential changes could include allowing members to add individuals to their Friends and Family list throughout the season, while also implementing a cap on the number of people allowed on each list. Enhanced Ticket Distribution Security : The club is evaluating new measures to ensure fairer ticket access and prevent abuse of the system.

: The club is evaluating new measures to ensure fairer ticket access and prevent abuse of the system. Ticket Forwarding Policies: Following concerns raised in the earlier survey, Liverpool is considering changes that would increase transparency and reduce ticket misuse.

“These proposed changes are intended to address the concerns voiced by our supporters, especially around access and fairness,” the club said in a statement.

The Supporters Board’s survey will be used to gather additional feedback, which will inform any final decisions. The results are expected to influence policies ahead of the 2025-26 season.

No firm decisions have been made yet, but club officials indicate that any implemented changes will be announced prior to next season’s ticket sales.