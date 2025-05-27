Logistics Company for Eras Tour Sells $1B Majority Stake

Providence Equity Partners has acquired a controlling interest in Global Critical Logistics (GCL), the logistics firm behind Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, in a transaction valued at $1 billion.

The deal, reported by the Wall Street Journal, marks one of the most significant investments in live event logistics in recent years.

The agreement sees Providence becoming the new majority shareholder of GCL, while the company’s previous majority owner, ATL Partners, will hold onto a minority stake. Despite the ownership shift, GCL’s leadership remains unchanged. Daniel Rosenthal will continue to serve as the firm’s president and chief executive officer, overseeing operations from the company’s headquarters in New York.

In addition to managing complex logistics for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, one of the most commercially successful tours in history, GCL has provided support for industry giants like Beyoncé and Paul McCartney. Its expertise isn’t limited to concerts either. GCL has secured a contract to handle logistics for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a statement addressing the acquisition, Rosenthal highlighted the company’s growth trajectory and the significance of this new partnership.

“GCL is a very special company supported by an incredible family of employees, customers, and partners across its global network,” he said. “Providence’s commitment validates our customer focus and growth strategy and will expand our capabilities further in the years ahead.”